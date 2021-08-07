Shootin' it Straight • John Davis
We are officially into the depths of the “woke” movement. The mentality that all that’s established is suspect, wrong or should be set asunder is in full swing. While one could be applauded for bucking a draconian system that held folks down by means of fear, oppression and outright brutality that isn’t the case in the current state. We are in a race to be the biggest victim. We find fault in nearly everything. We deem our pick of the day to be offensive. We must view everything as racist. If you fail to do so you are not in the know. You are not woke.
Sports teams must run their team names through a myriad of public relations experts to find out if the name Dixie Dirt Dobbers is offensive to a group that is waiting in the wings grasping a lawsuit. Employers must have a infinite number of options available on applications for gender selections or risk public humiliation for their insensitive behavior. If the monument in the courthouse square gives more shine to George Washington Carver than George Floyd you are racist. When you make a choice regarding your body it’s praised until it truly is just your body. If you prefer to not have a community bathroom void of rules you are closed minded. When you choose facts and established information over emotional arguments you are whatever slur the opposition can sling at you.
Where does it land? When do you reach an anchor point on which you settle that enough is enough? The key issue with being a perpetual victim is that there is never a stopping point. Being woke as if you are enlightened above all other earthlings becomes a ever evolving movement where you must be more woke that than other mere mortals. It has moved beyond a corner meeting at a hipster coffee shop to mainstream chic. It affects retailers, churches, sports leagues and much more. As it gains steam and pressure is applied to corporations resulting in them caving to pressure to appease a very vocal minority.
This movement does not and will not support corporate America either because the trendy winds haven’t blown that direction or they turn on the very hand that feeds them because of an offensive ad campaign from 1997 or such. The flip side is that the bulk of common citizens and their attached dollars are turned off by the woke antics. They are taking their lifeblood dollars and speaking with them by spending them elsewhere.
The solution will be begrudgingly slow coming because this movement is the result of generational coddling. If we intend to survive as a society we must learn to toughen up. Everything isn’t offensive. Everyone isn’t oppressive. Daily life isn’t a exercise in being a perpetual victim. Thinking so is very small minded and selfish when we live in the greatest nation on earth that literally provides the opportunity for any social or economic class to become anything they dream of with us as individuals holding the limit to our success. The small trade-off of living in a liberated society and the inevitable danger associated with it pales in comparison to the life draining quagmire of bowing to every whim of a weak minded base.
“Malo periculosam, libertatem quam quietam servitutem.”
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
