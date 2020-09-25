Sheriff Paul Hays in the Parade.tiff

This Saturday, September 26, 2020 from Noon until 6:00 PM, a Back the Blue rally in support of law enforcement in Jackson County is being held at the McKee Baptist Church lot behind the old courthouse in McKee.  Come out and enjoy music, food and fun as we meet and greet the great people in Jackson County who support our law enforcement officers. Hope to see you there!!

