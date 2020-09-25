This Saturday, September 26, 2020 from Noon until 6:00 PM, a Back the Blue rally in support of law enforcement in Jackson County is being held at the McKee Baptist Church lot behind the old courthouse in McKee. Come out and enjoy music, food and fun as we meet and greet the great people in Jackson County who support our law enforcement officers. Hope to see you there!!
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Attention: Jackson County Sheriff Announces Missing Persons
- JCHS SAFETY GUIDELINES 2020-2021
- 577 Active Student COVID-19 Cases and 288 Active Teacher cases in K-12 Across State of KY
- Plea for Help from Community to Keep Incident Rate Low Enough to Return to In-Person School and Sports
- In-Person School an Option Next Week If County Incident Rate Stays Out of Red Zone (Update Included)
- Generals Mourn Untimely Death of North Laurel Football Player
- The Jackson County Sun present Morril Tavern on this week’s “Singin’ in the Sun”
- Sheriff’s Report for September 23, 2020
- Back the Blue Rally This Coming Saturday
- Rep. Goforth Indicted by Grand Jury on Charges of Alleged Strangulation and Assault
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.