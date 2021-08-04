Dear Families, Parents and Friends,
Welcome Back Generals & Lady Generals!
On behalf of our entire staff, we would like to welcome our new freshman students and our returning sophomores, juniors, and seniors. I hope that everyone had a great summer break and that you are excited for the upcoming school year.
Let me begin by introducing myself. My name is Brian Harris. This will be my fourth year as Principal. I am very hopeful that this year will be much more normal than last year.
As a Jackson County High School student, you will have the opportunity to explore many career opportunities here at JCHS. In addition to several career/college opportunities offered by JCHS Teachers, we also have some other great options offered through our Area Technology Center. We strive to produce students who are prepared to transition to college and/or career when they attain their diploma.
I am excited to begin the 21/22 school year. We have a wonderful staff and great students. I look forward to working with each of you to make this a wonderful learning experience for each and every student. I want our students to feel safe, to know that we care, and to have every available option that any student throughout our state has.
Sincerely,
Brian Harris, Principal
Important Upcoming Dates:
August 3rd - - Upperclassmen Schedule Pick Up – 11:00 – 3:30
August 5th – Freshman Orientation
5:00 - Students whose last names begin with A-L
7:00 - Students whose last names begin with M-Z
August 12th – 1st Day of School
School Start Time:
· 1st bell 7:55 AM
· Classes start at 8:00 AM
· School Ends at 3:10 PM
