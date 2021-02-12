Bailey Byrd

Ohio State University released their Autumn 2020 Dean’s list on February 1st.  On the Dean’s list is Jackson County’s own Bailey Byrd, a 2020 Jackson County High School Graduate. Bailey is the Daughter of Angela and Scott Byrd. Congratulations  Bailey

