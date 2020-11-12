Baptist Health Richmond to display Faces of Lung Cancer in November
RICHMOND, Ky. (November 12, 2020) - November is lung cancer awareness month. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and women. Kentucky leads the nation in lung cancer illness and deaths. However, when discovered early, the disease is treatable, and patients have a much better prognosis.
“Lung cancer screening through a Low Dose CT scan provides a noninvasive way to detect lung cancer at its earliest, most treatable stage,” said Karen Jacobs, BSN, RN, OCN, Oncology Nurse Navigator. “Completing the Lung Cancer Health Risk Assessment through Baptist Health is a quick way to identify your risk factors and determine if a lung cancer screening may be right for you. Be sure to follow-up with your physician for more information about screening options.”
Baptist Health Richmond in partnership with Kentucky Cancer Program will be displaying Faces of Lung Cancer outside the hospital’s cafeteria beginning Thursday, November 18. Faces of Lung Cancer include the personal stories of lung cancer survivors from Kentucky. The powerful stories help raise awareness about the importance of lung cancer screenings. If you are visiting a loved one at the hospital or are scheduled for a procedure, we invite you to stop by and view the portraits.
Visit Kentucky Cancer Program website at https://www.kcp.uky.edu/ to learn more about the Faces of Lung Cancer.
To identify your cancer risk factors and to complete the lung cancer health risk assessment, visit BaptistHealth.com/Richmond.
