Barbara Ann (Brewer) Fitzgerald was born April 13, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, April 14, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Ottis & Arpie (Bowman) Brewer.
Barbara is survived by three daughters, Patricia Ann Harrison of Orlando, Florida, Kathyrn Harrison of McKee, Kentucky and Lisa Bennett of Aurora, Indiana. She was also survived by a sister, Noreta McIntyre of Orlando, Florida. Barbara was blessed with four grandchildren.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
*Courtesy of Lakes Funeral Home* www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.