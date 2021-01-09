Barbara Ann Isaacs was born May 12, 1967 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, December 29, 2020, being 53 years of age. She was the daughter of Beulah (Martin) Flannery of McKee and of the late Ted Flannery.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Danny Isaacs of McKee and by three children, Daniel Shawn Isaacs (Amber Lynn) of Rockcastle County, Christinia Marie Cole (Tommy) of McKee and Michaela Grace Goodman (Robert) of McKee. She is also survived by the following siblings, Robbie Joe Flannery, Bruce Wayne Flannery, William Thomas Flannery, Adam J. Flannery and Jesse Lee Newton all of McKee and Regina Crystal Gail Smith (Harlan) of Manchester. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren, Jasey Marie Bowman, Hunter Shawn Isaacs, Kaden Wyatt Bowman, Carter Isaiah Bowman, Gabriel Noah Isaacs, Zander Xavier Isaacs, Jordan Tyler Cole, Jericho Kane Goodman, Robin Alexander Isaacs, Ranger Theodore Cordell Isaacs, Elias Jackson Goodman and Ezra Zane Goodman.
In addition to her father, Barbara was also preceded in death by her brother, Ted Junior Flannery.
Barbara was a member of the Pigeon Roost Community Church.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, January 1, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn and Woody Brooks conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Abner Cemetery. Pallbearers were Darrell Harrison, Darrell Flannery, Mark Harrison, Woody Brooks, T.J. Cole and Rob Goodman. Honorary pallbearer, Kaden Carter Bowman. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.