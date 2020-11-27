Barbara Ann McDowell was born December 18, 1936 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 83 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Walker Collins and Retta (Bennett) Gabbard.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Donna (Jason) Craig; granddaughter, Casey Isaacs (Dwayne Marlar) and great grandson, Kayson Isaacs-Marlar. She is also survived by her sister in law, Regena Gabbard; two special nieces, Heather (Jeff) Neeley and Ashlee (Chris) Adkins and a host of other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Bert McDowell; son in law, Jamie Isaacs and brother, Donnie Gabbard.
Barbara was a member of the McKee Reformed Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the McKee Reformed Church with Bro. Calvin Hays and Ashlee Adkins conducting the service. Burial to follow in the McDowell Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeff & Garrad Neeley, Chris Adkins, Roger Sparks, Tony Boggs and Earl Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers: Nathan Seals, Bobby Lakes, Russell McDowell, Jason Craig, Kenneth Malicote and Dwayne Marlar. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.