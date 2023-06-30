Barbara Jean Deaton, better known as “Jeanie” was born January 12, 1956 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, June 19, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 67. She was the daughter of Dewy Deaton and Lois Nadine Deaton.
Jeanie is survived by three children, Kyle (Julie Ann) Smith of Tyner, Lavonne Wells of Tyner and Jamie Smith of Clay County. She was blessed with ten grandchildren and two great-grand-children.
Jeanie was a member of the Blooming Grove Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Reynolds Cemetery at Tyner with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
