Which Came First, Chicken or Egg
The chickens haven't really started laying good yet, and since Easter is just a day or so away, Mom bought a dozen extra eggs at the store this morning. Those things are as cold and white as snow, not like the tanned, still-warm-from-the-chicken eggs we gather from the nesting boxes in the chicken house. Once an Army friend of Older Sister's from a far away city came home with her on leave; she had never seen hens, and was really curious as how an egg sized object could just happened to slip from the underpinning of a ruffled up cackling hen. She followed the hens around for a couple days trying to observe this great event, but since the hens weren't laying at that time, Mom had to sneak a couple eggs from the fridge under a hen to fake the event. Fortunately, she fell for it, and went back to her military base thinking she had witnessed the great event, though the hen was a little miffed to find herself sitting on what must have felt like a snowball, and Mom was pleased to have coordinated the whole event.
But back to the eggs. Older Brother, who has been stationed in Thailand for the past year or so, will be flying in this evening, and Mom and Pap will be going to London to pick him up at the airport. So, to make his homecoming more special, it's important we color eggs and hide them after we get in from church tomorrow. Mom says the weather man is talking about it getting really cold and damp tomorrow, and we may have to hide eggs in the house. That will be okay, we can hide our eyes in the kitchen while Mom and Dad hides the eggs with Older Brother in the living room. It'll kinda be like the year we had the Christmas tree up thru February cause somebody kept coming in on leave for their Christmas, and we had about three Christmases that year.
Mom always lets us help with the coloring. She will boil the eggs while she's fixing breakfast, and when we get home from Sunday school she will have several cups and bowls sitting out. She will put warm water in the containers with a couple spoons of vinegar, and she will let us put a couple drops of food coloring in each container and gently roll the egg around with a spoon. When it's the right color we will lift the egg out with the spoon and lie it on a folded sheet of newspaper to dry. Then, after we eat our chicken and dumplings for dinner, we can hide the eggs.
Older Brother's sleep schedule will probably be messed up, so he may have to take a nap or two during the afternoon, but if he falls asleep in his chair or on the couch, we can hide eggs on him. Pap lets us hide eggs on him every year. Sometimes in the band on his hat, sometimes peeping from his hankerchief in his shirt pocket, sometimes in the leg cuff of his trousers. Mom says the cuff on men's work trousers is to hold nails or steeples while he's working, but they will hold an Easter egg too. You shouldn't put nails in your pockets, cause they will poke holes in your pockets. Brother showed me how to use duct tape if you do get nail holes in your pocket; you put a piece of duct tape inside the pocket and another outside the pocket, and turn the tapes so they stick to each other. Mom doesn't think you should leave tape in your pockets cause it makes a mess when you wash them.
We are out of green food coloring, but Mom knows how to mix colors like blue and yellow to make green. She will teach us tomorrow I suppose. Maybe she knows which came first, the chicken or egg.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.