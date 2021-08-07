Queen Anne
We’ve been eating pretty steadily on the green beans for just over 2-weeks, and like most “hill-williams” we have a genetic need for an occasional meal with soupbeans on the table. With it being Saturday morning, we asked Mom if we could cook up a pot of soupbeans for dinner today. After getting the okay from her, a big kittle with mixed brown and white soup beans were put on to cook with a chunk of middling meat for seasoning. After deciding to fry a few taters, slice some onions and maters, then chop up a cabbage head for slaw, a trip to the garden was called for. Heading out toward the path that cut thru the field to the kitchen garden, we noticed it wouldn’t be long before a second cutting of the hay would be needed. That’s the way it is on the farm, seems like everything needs attention all at the same time.
Across the road in a rough corner is colorful orange butterfly weeds, purple milkweed, tick-weed, chicory, and some brown eyed Susan’s as well as Queen Anne’s lace. The latter we most call chigger flowers, cause it’s one flower that chiggers seem to want to hang out with. They say it’s named after the English Queen Anne and they explain the red dot in the center as being a drop of her blood from pricking her finger while tatting lace. Speaking of Queen Anne, over in the corner of the garden near the cabbage, are some Queen Anne’s pocket melon.
After cutting the stalk of a cabbage head, I laid the cabbage down and stepped over the green vines trailing about in the corner. I lifting leafs back was able to see the lemon sized green melons with their current whitish stripes. You and I know them by the name plum-grannies. In a few weeks the melon will become shades of orange and yellow with brownish stripes. Folks don’t seem to grow them much anymore. True, they aren’t tasty like cantaloupes or muskmelon, but in their day they were objects used for both ornamentation and for their sweet scent.
Mom says when she was a youngen there was folks that actually canned plum granny preserves. She said the plum granny was cut open and deseeded, the the thin flesh was sliced off the colorful peel. The flesh doesn’t have much taste, but she said other things were added to it like orange or lemon peel to give it a better taste and Molasses was added to give it a richer sweetness. It doesn’t sound very tasty to me. Mom hollers to tell us to come in with the cabbage, she’s already chosen a few maters and it’s time to get dinner on the table. We’d better get a move on or Queen Anne’s won’t be the only blood shed.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.