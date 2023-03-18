Women of Real Distinction
Yesterday, March 8 was International Women’s Day. Now I’m not sure what the intent of the day was intended to mean, but from the “ladies” selected to be outstanding examples of the best of the best, it appears you need to either be a movie star, recording artist or politician. My life has been influenced by a lot of fine women, women of substance and ethics, fine examples of hard workers, dedicated parents, sisters, aunts, nieces, teachers, doctors, lawyers, nurses aides, bus drivers, clerks, bakers, general laborers, and housekeepers, but sadly, none of them ever won an academy award or stood behind a podium in any congressional capacity addressing a bunch of greedy sycophants.
My 4X paternal great grandma Mary (Fannin) Burchett-Howe, raised 10 children and buried 2 husbands while growing the food, protecting the home from red coats and running the homestead, but no one ever mentioned her being a starlet or civic leader, so I guess she wasn’t worthy of the International Women’s day event.
My maternal Granny (Mollie) was one heck of a lady, raising a passel of youngens, including one from her older husband’s first marriage, and keeping the house and gardens tended while working as a shopkeeper and post mistress, but I don’t believe she was a Golden Globe quality thespian, so, she wouldn’t qualify.
My Mom was a for sure hard working woman, greatly influencing her children, and several descending generations to come, and was a pretty fair singer, but there were no placards or golden discs framed and mounted on the wall. Heavens knows there were times it felt like she was addressing us from a lectern, and she had promoted, passed and policed several of her own laws, but never in a genuine civic setting. I can claim kin to some wonderful women, each eligible for my Women’s Day nomination, but again, none of them have ever graced a stage on Broadway, sung at the Rymen in Nashville, or sipped “tini’s” at a congressional meet and greet.
There are many many fine examples of women who are of standards that I would want young ladies to follow. Women who set about getting a job done without drawing attention to the fact they are doing it. Women who assume the responsibility of caring for others and tending the matters close at hand without auctioning off their support to the highest bidder. Women who’s names may not be listed on the walls of congress or the screen actors guild, but definitely listed in the book of life. My best guess would be if you polled every female you encountered this week about which woman has most influenced their life and why, that 99% of those polled would mention a loved matriarch or teacher or nurse or neighbor or co-worker, and the reason mention would include words like love, respect, loyalty, hard work, and determination. Very few would list a wealthy politician or starlet.
So, here’s to all the REAL influential women of the world, those that tucked children in their beds, who swabbed a fevered brow, performed CPR and took the temperatures. Celebrate those that made the PB&J sandwiches, folded the laundry, bathed the dog, keyed data or typed incessantly, flipped hamburgers, waited tables, answered customer questions, fixed the breakfast, watched the softball games, and sung the Sunday school songs. These would be the women who deserve the recognition.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
