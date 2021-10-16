Batter Up
It’s been a pretty routine Sunday so far. Pancakes for breakfast (or tie dyes as Pap calls them) Sunday morning sing along while waiting for the Sunday School bus, and the bus ride to and from the church at the church school. Everyone is gathered around the Sunday dinner table enjoying the mashed taters that taste even yummier because of the butter melting across their top. Though we eat all meals together gathered around this same table, Sunday seems more family like. Everyone exchanges fragments of news and occurrences they’ve collected through the week and there’s just such a renewed feeling of family oneness.
Following a brief rest after lunch, we’re gonna gonna gather out in the field and have a game of softball. A few neighborhood kids will join in and Pap will pitch for us. About the only real serious rule we gotta follow is that regardless of how excited things become, you gotta keep yourself collected enough to lay the bat down. Anyone guilty of throwing the bat is required to halt what they’re doing to fetch the bat and retrace their steps. Kinda like the walk of shame. While enforcing the rule might seem a bit extreme, it serves two purposes. The first being having this regulation stamped into your brain might save someone from getting their nose busted, and secondly, it demonstrates to everyone the importance of their contribution to the total.
Out comes our homemade softball. Somewhere, deep inside this denim clad softball, is the stuffings of a real softball. But with softballs being kind of expensive and this many youngens going thru a bunch of them, Mom salvaged the innards of one and began re-cladding it in strips of worn out blue jeans. She does it so well, firmly and tightly sewn, that it actually serves our purpose better. No injuries from getting hit with an errand ball, no broken windows, and still manages to function like the real deal. When game day rolls around Mom is on standby with her big needle and quilting thread to do any necessary repairs. The sound this ball makes as it gets whacked across its base is a sound that sticks in mind. The whack of the bat to the tightly packed denim, Pap humming as he pitches, and words and phrases like “batter up,” “safe,” and “tie goes the runner” will always be part of a Sunday afternoon memory. How sweet will those Sunday memory become!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
