Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

A Bunch of Hogwash
If it ain't found in the Merrick medical manual, King James Bible, Readers Digest and few other totally reliable sources, it's hogwash to Mom. Law have mercy, we don't want to set her off on what she deems hogwash. Much like the word malarkey, hogwash is one of those favored expressions she gives out for things she deems beyond ridiculous. She just read an article in the paper about someone protesting something silly, and she has anointed them as being silly and their cause being hogwash.
Now I would certainly never question the validity of her statement, she's a woman who has depended on common sense for a long time, and if she says its hogwash, then it most certainly is. For those unfamiliar with the term, it's actually the dirty dishwater that was often added to the slop or scraps that was fed to the pigs. I don't know who came up with the term, or even why they needed to give it a name, but if Mom says hogwash, who am I to try to refute it.
Having given the term some consideration, I believe the term generally covers opinions of the learned, or should I say those that consider themselves learned without utilizing logic or common sense principles. How many of us have known someone whose head was so stuffed with book learning that they didn't have any room for common sense. These are the people who recommended such wonderful things as Johnson grass to stop erosion, but later found it to actually be a destructive growth that takes over a farmers field with little time or effort. Or those ornamental pear trees, or how bout them rose bushes them learned folks brought in to use as fence rows. They've taken over the landscape, multiplying like rabbits and dotting the landscape like zits on a teenager’s face. You can't stop em' even if you stand over the root with a blow torch in one hand and a grubbing hoe in the other.
My word, them learned people are proliferating the hills with vegetation it took farmers years to get rid of in the first place. What next, planting kudzu for a cover crop? Maybe sowing the hill side in wild onions so the milk from the cow comes ready for making French onion dip? Next time you listen to a "leading" authority, perhaps you should consider the possibilities of just where he's (or she) is “leading” you and what they're “leading” you too. Sometimes, you just gotta sort the gold from the gruel...or hogwash.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
