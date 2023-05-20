Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

A Mom’s Superpowers
Mom has a very convincing way about her. She don't waste too many words convincing you either. When she looked at us with unwavering eyes and announced that we should 'be sure, that our sins would find us out,' she wasn't kidding. Mom didn't believe in or even consider waiting for that thing that some refer to as Karma. Mom had a instant karma dispenser hanging from a nail in a centrally located doorframe. She never had to say 'go get me the paddle, I'm gonna lay some karma on your backside.' You just instantly knew you was looking karma in the eye, and was gonna feel the sting of karma for several hours.
The Lord said vengeance was his, but Mom believed even God was gonna have to wait his turn. When it came to discipline, she never delayed or wasted any time handing it out. Now that's not to say she was a child beater, or looked for reasons to apply her rehabilitation methods, it just seemed we were awfully good at giving her reason to remind our backside of the things our mind forgot. This might be a good time to point out that unlike she said, it certainly never hurt her more than it did us...having been on the receiving end, I can't imagine it hurting her more.
We weren't complete hellions, but we weren't saints either. Mom and Pap had a list of things that would not be tolerated ever, those things automatically earned you the whacking of a life time. Then there were offenses that were of a medium offense, those would earn you a sentence of hard labor...the labor wasn't really that hard, but it sure felt like it at times, and then of course, the lighter crimes that earned you a big frown, a glaring look, and a few well placed words. You will be surprised to hear that most of us actually survived our punishments and have had many hilarious conversations regarding Mom's unique rehabilitation techniques, and these conversations conclude with everyone agreeing that Mom had the last laugh.
Mom's approach was decided by the strength of the crime committed. And trust me, there was no fear or back down in this little woman. Even when she had to look up to meet your eyes, you still felt like a little bug wanting to hide under a leaf. If you were guilty, she let you know you were guilty...if you were innocent she'd defend you with her last breath. Trust me, she had a built in truth detector, and was extremely capable of determining your guilt or innocence. As powerful and determined as she was in disciplining you when you did wrong, she was a heck of a general to have beside you when the war broke out.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
