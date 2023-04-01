Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

A Rock of Ages
I listened to the mismatched voices singing about the 'role being called up yonder' and the 'rock of ages,' and I glanced around seeing the unfamiliar faces, and men in suits and the styrofoam and paper mâché baskets full of flowers. They weren't like the kind of flowers I was used to, these were city flowers. Years later I came to recognize these flowers as carnations and hot house roses and calla Lilies, so different from the daisies and Queen Anne's lace and sweet peas and bush roses that I knew, but after all, I was only about 8-9 years old. These women were all wearing dark colors and shiny shoes and they all smelled nice like the smell good stuff in the pretty blue heart shaped bottles.
I knew the preacher man, preacher Lester Arnold. He was married to my dad's cousin Dellie, and he had held revivals in this very yard at my parents house. He stood behind the long box atop the draped sawhorses, with acres of fields, hills and trees all around. He was saying the final words to our neighbor, distant cousin and friend. An old lonely man whose grown children only occasionally came to visit, they all lived some distance away, and had busy life’s of their own to attend to. He lived within sight of our house in a small silver airstream trailer, and became a fixture at our home. Morning found him sitting in an old metal scalloped back lawn chair and he only left to go home for lunch, a nap, and then back to our house till dark began calling him home.
Each day he would have my brother and I gather a few wild flowers and we would climb the steep hill behind our house to the cemetery on top, where his mother and father and siblings rested. His mother's grave, marked with a field stone of her choosing that had been imprinted in the ages with the marking of a fern. We would remove the flowers from the day before and replace them with fresh...to be repeated each day. Except to throw a gunny sack across his shoulders once a week to walk to town a mile away to get his mail and groceries, he never left from sight of his home. I'm told he retired from the railroad up north in the city. Married several times, but it would seem most unsuccessful, and had children and grandchildren about.
His wish was to have his funeral in the spot he spent a large portion of his last years, here under the shade trees of our front yard. The old green metal chair was set to the side and sawhorses took its place, and there in the shade of the old trees we bid him farewell. His coffin was moved to Pap's sled and hauled around the backside of the hill till it reached the top. There in the ground, next to his mommy, and dad and his young brother he was placed. The ground was closed, the flowers set about, and everyone left, only sporadically returning to visit. You know, they lived some distance away, and had busy life’s of their own to attend to and couldn't come. As for my brother and me? We continued for several years to gather the flowers and deliver them to the stone with the embossed fern on the front, and to the man who passed his old age sitting in the green metal lawn chair.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
