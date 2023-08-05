Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Appreciating Sunday Morning
Just before twilight last night Mom had us take a couple water buckets out to the apple trees to gather any sour apples that might have gotten jarred off the tree. The wind in yesterday afternoon’s thunderstorm likely sent several apples tumbling down. These are the best sour apples in the world; when ripe their hide is a transparent yellow heavily streaked with red. The flesh is almost delicate, and even though the are extremely tart, they maintain a fresh apple taste and aroma. They make THE best friend apples, practically dissolving as they cook in the butter and sugar Mom adds to the skillet as she fries them to go with our meals. I love fried apples for breakfast, but I must confess, I also love these particular apples for supper with a side of country style green beans. You know, the ones that are cooked with a hunk of salt pork to season them as they cook till very tender.
People off from here tend not to cook their beans as long, calling them ‘al dente’ a fancy name for foods cooked just shy of done. Don’t get me wrong, I like em that way too, or even batter dipped and fried, but when you’ve been raised on those tender, pork seasoned fresh green beans, it’s what you learn to crave. And I just happen to think those sweet and tangy fried apples go well with them beans. But that’s a different topic for a different day. Today I’m talking Sunday morning fried apples.
So, after gathering two buckets of sour apples, the grown ups placed aprons across their laps and commenced to peeling apples. The flesh of these apples are largely pure white, the whitest I’ve ever seen, with occasional staining of the white with a deep rose shade matching the red streaking of their hide. Enough red staining that it turns the sauce of the dissolving fruit to turn a delicate pinkish color. Almost like tangy pink apple sauce, except smoother and richer. It didn’t take long to work up the two buckets of apples, and Mom sat aside a big bunch of the sliced apples to fry for our breakfast this morning, and the rest were rinsed, well drained and packaged up for the freezer. These apples are too precious to let go to waste.
Normally Sunday is pancake day, but no one is going to turn down this breakfast feast of biscuits, gravy, country fried bacon (bacon dredged in flour before frying) sliced purple maters and these mouthwatering apples. There are few comforts in life that exceed the value of a simple farm breakfast on a Sunday morning in the middle of canning season. In Ecclesiastes in the Bible it says there is a season for everything, a time to plant and a time to uproot. Sometimes on the farm you have so many things going at the same time, like canning early crops while tending a later garden, while nurturing the cash crop like baccer or corn, while doing daily maintenance as you work to hold together worn out machinery and worn out family. But within all the planting and uprooting there comes bursts of sheer pleasure, like the tang of a delicious biscuit, buttery and hot, acting as a cradle for some of the finest fried apples known to man. I reckon we only learn to appreciate things by experiencing them. Here on the farm we’ve learned to appreciate simple things like Sunday morning fried apples
