Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The church looked so wonderful today and smelled just like a pine thicket. A gigantic tree has been put up near the choir loft and there are lights and ornaments and shining silver icicles hanging from the needles. And there are pine boughs with red ribbons and bows hanging over the doors to form a pretty entrance way. And if you close your eyes and inhale it’s smells like pine rosin that oozes from the forest pine trees. If you squint your eyes when you look at the lights on the tree, it’s kinda like looking thru one of them kaleidoscope things with changing colors. Now I know that Christmas is about Baby Jesus, his birthday and coming to save us, and gift giving represents both the gift of a heavenly way because of Jesus, as well as the wisemen bringing gifts to welcome his birth. Kinda like birthday presents so to speak. But there’s nothing wrong in making things look and smell good as part of the birthday celebration.
Each year, to celebrate Baby Jesus’ birthday, the church at the church school has a special program to explain to the church people about Jesus’ Mom and Dad having to go to the city to pay their taxes when it was time for Jesus to get born. All of the places in town was full and they couldn’t get a room. A hotel man told them he had a stable they could use to get rest, so they spent the night in the stable, which is sort of like our barns, where the animals spend the night. While they were there Baby Jesus was born and he spent his first night wrapped up like a snug bundle resting in the manger. A manger is a wooden box-like container the animals eat fresh clean straw or hay from. We have mangers built into the stalls in our barn, but no babies sleep in them. While Baby Jesus was sleeping angels came to watch over the stable, and animals came to see, and a shepherd with some sheep and then three men riding camels came bringing presents.
When we have our program, we will all have verses to say as we stand up so people that came can watch. We’ll have to act good, speak clear and make sure we get the words right, and Mom will go to church with us to make sure we do what we are supposed to do. Today our Sunday school teacher gave us the verses we are suppose to learn and say. We will also sing a couple songs, like Away in a Manger. I already know that song, it’s one that Mom taught us to sing. Sometimes, Pap whistles or hums the tune to it. We’ll have to stand on the stage where people can see us and the Christmas tree. While the people are watching us, we can watch them right back, and if any have glasses on, the colored lights will shine in the lens. So, this afternoon Mom is going to read our verses to us till we can remember them, and can recite them back to her. We’ll try reciting every day so we can learn them good. We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure we have a good birthday program for Jesus.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
