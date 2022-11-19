Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Ask a Skunk
Now I can’t afford an almanac, but when the library purges books that are out of date, or become too worn for repair, or get replacements, they will offer those to anyone interested. Oldest Sister knows how I enjoy weather lore, so when her library offered up some old almanacs, she selected some for me. I have really enjoyed reading in them, and often find topics Mom and Pap can give me insight on. With the weather being as moody as a pouting child of late, I’ve been reading here and there about signs the old timers watched for to plan for their winters.
First and foremost, all these books say the old folks warned of leaves withering on the tree and just hanging on. Apparently, if these leaves refuse to drop from the tree by mid-November, it’s a sign that the winter could get pretty bitter. It further goes on to iterate that should there be a plentiful crop of acorns, haw apples or rose hips, the snow will blow hard and plentiful. I checked the oak trees around Pap’s tool house, and there does seem to be an impressive crop of acorns, but how can you decide what is abundant? The old haw tree in the tree line behind the chicken house, had a few of the tiny haw apples, but I don’t recall it being an impressive amount. The almanac said you could also judge the upcoming winter by how tall the weeds grow, saying “As high as the weeds grow, so will be the bank of snow.” Now there was a pretty tall patch of milkweeds and such up near the road to the cemetery. I sure hope the snow ain’t that high, cause we’d never get out from under.
Pap says the begats said you could judge the snow to come by how high the hornets nests are on the tree. Apparently the higher the nest, the deeper the expected snow. Also, if the nest has extra layers of material to fortify it from the weather, the hornets are expecting frigid temperatures. Mom said she’d heard as a child that if bees and wasps work diligently to build their nests in side old buildings where it’s more protected, they expect it to get pretty bad. The almanac said to keep an eye on the varmints like groundhogs, squirrels and rabbits, saying if they seem to be spending a lot of time collecting and grazing in the months of late fall to early winter, they are trying to add fat to give them extra protection against the extreme temps. A for-sure sign of a drastic and dramatic winter is if skunks appear to be overly fat. How a person is supposed to determine if a skunk is carrying around a bit of extra weight I have no idea. As a rule, it’s best not to get close enough to take measurements, and the last thing a sane person wants to do is hurt a skunks feelings by asking how much they weigh or even implying they’re fat.
Pap said there used to be several wild turkeys about, and hunting fellars swore if the turkeys sat high on a limb and off the ground, it was a sign of precipitation to come. The almanac says you can tell a lot about the weather by watching the farm animals, especially your chickens and guineas. Pap says he’s not very good at predicting weather, that the best way he can tell what kind of weather it’s going to be is to get out and work in it. He says it doesn’t matter what gets predicted, cause you have to take what you get. That sounds like the best prediction I’ve heard so far.
