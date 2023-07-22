Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Birds of a Feather
Any hill kid who's ever been sent out to catch a chicken so Granny can wring its neck and declare him Sunday dinner knows just how fast one of those lazy acting, ground scratching feather dusters can accelerate from zero to 60 in a matter of 'no time at all.' Well, about this time of the year is when unexpected company starts showing up for dinner in these parts, and it just happens to match up with the time the frying hens are the right size for frying and the stewing hens have stirred in Granny's garden just long enough to put Granny to stewing and put them on her most-wanted list. She says take you a little hand full of left over cornbread out and scatter it around your feet and when the old fat hen comes up to eat, grab her by the....grab her by any part that don't get away fast enough.
You'd think that by putting 5 or 6 youngens on that old hens trail, that we'd be able to pen her in some corner of the yard and take her prisoner. Not so. You see, that hen has feet pointed in one direction, eyes pointed in opposite directions and wings that regardless of how trimmed the feathers are can give her lift off to send her in another direction. A chicken on the run becomes a whirling dervish. Mom uses a different technique, having us pen the chickens in like it was their bedtime, and then sliding her hand into the nest under the ole gal and coming out of the pen with a fist full of chicken feet attached to an upside down chicken. Mom says we're expecting company, and we gotta act "right" and keep quiet and out of the way so grown people can talk. Grown people can't talk or hear apparently when youngens are noisy.
After wringing the hen's neck and disposing of it on the chopping block out back, she lies it across the block to bleed out while she fills the big old teapot full of water to boil. Then she gathers an aluminum dishpan with some cold water in it, her butcher knife, a couple old newspapers, a couple matches. Holding the hen by her feet, she pours the hot water over the hen's feathers, making sure every inch of that bird has been drenched. She begins plucking feathers right and left, saving out a couple of the biggest best feathers that she uses to douse with a smidge of 3-in-1 Oil to lubricate her pedal sewing machine. By dripping 3&1 oil on these feathers, she can wiggle it into the mechanisms of the sewing machine better than any tool she's found. Once the chicken has been plucked, she rolls the newspapers up into a torch, lights the touch and waves the chicken thru the flames to burn off the tiny pin feathers that plucking can't get. For those who have never had the chance to see a chicken in their underwear, a wet chicken smells bad...burnt feathers stinks terrible.
From this point the chicken is placed in the cold water to have its shoes and socks removed at the kneecap, and from there Mom goes to town unzipping the hen's underwear and removing the things inside. Some things are good, like the liver, gizzard and heart, and other things not so good that I won't mention. However, sometimes you get lucky and find an egg in the making. It doesn't really look like the eggs you find in the nest, it's usually a bit smaller, rounder and flubbery. But it cooks good and tastes good. After the hen has been disassembled, the parts and pieces are washed well several times and put in the big pot with some water and magic that only Mom's and Grannies know about. After a while it all just seems to come together, that stewed hen laced with lots of yellow fat, the meat that slides from the bones. Then Mom has us dispose of the bones. After the chicken and broth cool, she will set these inside the fridge to await the dumplings that will join them later to form the framework for the best of a Sunday dinner. Now that's something to keep the kids quiet long enough that the adults can talk!
I wear shoes now but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.