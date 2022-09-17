Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Break Out the Bread
This morning Mom made biscuits, unlike most Sunday mornings where she normally would fix pancakes (or tie-dyes as Pap called them). Along side the biscuits sitting on the table is a cast iron skillet with some steam rising off the top of some fine smelling sausage gravy. I do believe I'm gonna have two biscuits this morning, one slathered with butter and sandwiched inside with some grape jelly made this week, and the other broken open and smothered with some of that milk gravy! As we sat down to have breakfast, Mom pointed out when she went to the church school, it was noted by one of the faculty that local students and the students from up north ate their biscuit and gravy in different ways. She indicated our plates. On Pap's plate, was bite sized pieces of biscuit where he had broken his biscuit up into pieces that he would cover with the gravy. On my plate, I had broken the biscuit apart and layed the halves with the soft insides upward to be ladled with the smooth richness; my and Pap's ways were the ways of the south. On Mom's plate, the biscuit was broken in half and the crusty sides were pointed up, which was the northern style; this allowed the fork to break thru the crust first for ease of eating.
I am reminded of a couple years ago, when Mom and Pap invited me to attend church with them at the Christian church. While there, the church invited me to partake of communion, and I still recall feeling blessed to be welcomed and included. A short time after that, another church invited me to attend a service; I invited Mom and Pap to join me, and was quite disappointed that they were not able to participate in that services because their baptism wasn't recognized by that church. Now before anybody gets their nose out of joint, this memory isn't about one religion versus another, so go easy. This is about how different people can go about things differently to achieve the same goal. Just as we each aimed to eat our biscuits and gravy our own way, we each set out to thoroughly enjoy the meal.
At the time, I remembered letting it bother me mightily. See, I had broken bread that morning with Mom and Pap, having been allowed to share their breakfast. And Pap's vehicle and gasoline carried us to church. And my parents began teaching me the ways of God's love as I was a child, and we had shared communion in other churches, but because of the name of a specific type of religion printed on the church's sign, they couldn't partake at that time. That's when I understood, that when people freely meet with God in their heart and intent as we had for breakfast, that is a church. When people meet in a building under rules established by man, that's just a building with people in it. It seems as if we (the parents and I) had already had church over breakfast before we came to this service. Religion, is just like eating biscuits and gravy; people go about it differently, with the same well intended goal.
So, having said that, I plan to enjoy my biscuit and gravy this morning, as I hope you will too. And, I hope you enjoy your church services today, just as others will enjoy theirs in a different building. And remember, just because we each may be aiming for the same rejuvenation of our faith, it doesn't matter so much the name of the religion as long as you freely seek him in heart and intent.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
