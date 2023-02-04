Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Building a Community
When the Dutch Reformed decided that Appalachia would be their next mission, it was with the intent to share their faith while providing educational instruction that would make the denizens skilled to form businesses that would provide employment for the area, as well as skilled personnel to hold those jobs. When Father Worthington and his wife opened the original academy located in McKee, Kentucky, in 1904, it was largely a girl's academy, because the males generally of school age were already employed in the family farm, or coal mining, or the lumber industry, and no sane man of the time would leave a job with income to garner an education. That would have been considered "silly nonsense". However, the world was beginning once again to understand the value of education and little by little, Appalachia did too. So much so, that the Academy became a school for males and females to attend high school and achieve the status and success that accompanied a high school education.
Several years passed, and ten miles across the ridges to the southeast, an up and coming community of Annville drew the Worthington's interest, and after purchasing a farm on the west side of the community, Father Worthington climbed a hill on the northern point of the land and set about sketching an idea for a church school to fill the landscape below that would include a church, educational buildings and administrative areas, faculty and student housing, community auditorium for gatherings that would interest the neighbors, a dairy farm, hog and chicken facilities, a cannery, and food prep areas. This institution was intended to function as an independent, self sustaining college, but with younger students. Partial payment for tuition was made by all attendees by working part time at the varied service areas. It would accepted those beginning and those finishing their educational levels, and everything in between. The faculty that came to service the school was from all areas of the north, from Michigan, Minnesota and New York, as well as some from the Dutch mother country.
As the years passed, the idea came about to locate a church to the southwest of McKee in an area called GrayHawk. This would make providing faith based relations more far reaching within the area, as an ambassador far reaching out to serve a larger community. The Greyhawk church took form, and as the church became more intermingled with the community, those wishing their children to who completed the grade school levels at the local one room schools, sought out to send their children to the church school at Annville. The Dutch Reformed Church had now become the Reformed Church of America. Following along, even after the Worthington's passing, the church sought land in Buncolm on the Jackson-Owsley County line and built a church to serve that area. The church school became widely know, and was greatly sought by many from a vast portion of the United States.
For those who never attended, it became a bit of a mystery as to what the draw for actually wanting to attend a school that made you work, but for those of us who attended, largely we reflect back upon those years as being the best venture and self investment of our lives.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.