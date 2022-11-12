Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Daylight Savings Time
Brother says the time is going to change this weekend. He says in the Fall the time 'falls back' and in the Spring the time 'springs forward.' I don't know how that works exactly. If you stand still in one spot you can't see the time speed up or slow down. Brother says it happens at night time, says everybody changes their clocks at one time. It sounds kinda like hunting for imaginary Easter eggs. How do they decide when it happens; How does everybody know which night the time will slow down or speed up. Cause if you can't see or hear it go by, then how do you know. He says it's to save the daylight. I think we could all do a better job saving daylight cause some times I don't like getting up in the morning when it's still dark. Other times they need to save time better so we can play outside longer.
My Uncle Sam lives in a place where they always save daylight. No matter what our time is, he is always saving an hour of daylight behind us. He calls it Central time. You get to stay up later at his house, If you are suppose to go to sleep at 9 o'clock, his clock will tell you it is only 8 o'clock. He says our time is called Eastern Standard Time. He says the people out west have Mountain time. Even though we live in the Appalachian Moutains, we don't have THAT kind of mountain time.
Anyway, on Saturday night the time is sposed to stay still for a whole hour, then at 2 o'clock Sunday morning everybody will change the time to go backards 1 hour. Then, in the spring, after the cold weather goes away, on one night the time will zooush by really fast and everybody will set the time ahead. Brother says it happens at 2 o'clock too. I'm gonna try to stay up really late Saturday night so I can watch the time not move for a whole hour at 2 o'clock. Brother says that's silly, cause you can't watch time not move, but I think it's even sillier for everybody just to change the time on their clocks without checking it out to make sure time really does fall back. After all, how do they know time falls back or spring forward if no one watches it happen?. If we just climb outta bed and change our clock, that's kinda like pretending imaginary things are real.
Brother says I don't make sense. I say everybody pretending the time is actually stopping or speeding is really what don't make sense. Pap said before the Big War, that everybody had one time, and it was even slower. I kinda wish everybody still had slower time, we'd have a chance to visit or play or do stuff without rushing around. Maybe people would get to know each other better.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
