Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Dry Goods and Such
The clothing hanging in the area close to the large glass windows and door just seem to shout elegance and sophistication. We didn’t do too much shopping there; while we might have had fine clothing tastes, we were definitely on a trade store kind of budget. However, the dresses were beautiful and shirts so handsome hanging on the racks inside Lakes Dry Goods. The proprietors were Wallace and Mary Rose. Mary Rose of course being Mr Lee and Miz Lucy Bogg’s ( from Annville) daughter. They were good folk, and a pretty frequent visitor to our house, and off course Mom and Pap visited with them as well. Mom and Pap belong to the day when it was both a responsibility and an honor to visit with the elderly of the community as well as welcoming them into our home for meals and visits as well.
So here we are, Mom is looking for a specific item, one that can’t be found in other stores, and that brings us here. Mary Rose herself was working the store, and after finding out what Mom was needing, she sent Mr Wallace to look for it and then she and Mom began to catch up on news items in the community. McKee isn’t quite the hive of activity it once was, there are fewer and fewer shops and business to draw crowds into town, and most days it seems when the lunch crowd clears out and then the students dissipate from after school snacks, the town becomes as silent as a bell that forgot how to ring.
Next door to Lakes is the City Restaurant that draws in a crowd all morning long, from those needing a coffee fix to those seeking a bite of breakfast before they checked into the company labor mill. Just down the block a bit is a hardware store, and upstairs there’s a beauty salon and even a dental office. This is likely the busiest area of town. Welcoming a variety of shoppers and diners alike. The breakfast crowd gives way to those seeking a bite of dinner to eat. Court is in session today, as well as those seeking to apply for their vehicle learners permits, license their cars, and take care of clerk business. Everyone is seeking to get their business done quick enough to allow for time to eat or get a icy drink. The news says the small towns and cities are falling by the way side, that the big cities are managing to swallow up the family communities. It’s sad to think that the businesses that was the glue that held communities together and anchored them might soon be a thing that can only be found in memories.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
