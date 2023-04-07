Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Egg-isting One-Week Till Easter
For those, like me, who spent a large chunk of their life trying to figure out who decides when Easter is, and how they decide such, Easter is factored to be the first Sunday following (or on) the first full moon after the onset of Spring. Spring is roughly estimated to begin on March 21 (give or take a few hours). Old timers never really expected the actual appearance of the Spring growing season until after Easter.
Some of those old timers subscribed to the belief that what ever the weather is like on Easter Sunday is what each of the 6-successive Sundays will be like. So if it's raining on Easter Sunday, then they believed this to be the trend for the next 6-weeks, regardless of what the ground hog or any other varmint said. Which reminds me, I once asked an old timer if he believed in the tale about the groundhog seeing his shadow, and he said the ground hogs at his house never saw their shadow cause he'd already skinned them and had them cooking up in a pot of dumplings. He says no smart farmer wanted a live groundhog digging tunnels under his house or barn and feeding on his garden, so they only ever saw the shadow of his oven. Sounded sensible to me.
Coloring eggs with Mom was an annual Easter tradition with us as kids, so it was important for me to find out what I could about coloring eggs, and why eggs of all things...well, it kinda goes like this as translated by my distracted mind... Eggs are a symbol of new life, in all species. The first colored eggs were always done in red to represent the blood of Christ. The oval shape of the egg represents the stone in front of the tomb, and cracking the egg represents Jesus ascending to bring us new life. Several thousand years and a zillion eggs later, they are colored in a wide variety of shades, some are even plastic, though I have never seen the plastic chicken that lays them, and Easter at our house included a fresh jar of JFG salad dressing.
Aside from the eggs that spark such vivid memories to me, Easter makes me think of Mom's from scratch cake with the sea foam frosting that was of the same texture as warm melted marshmallows and tasted just as rich and sweet. There is nothing that tastes like the sweet crumbs of a homemade cake made with rich cream and farm fresh eggs.
Easter is a time of and for tradition. Follow the old traditions, pass on the memories to you kids, grandkids and such, but never be afraid to add new traditions. It can be anything from the elaborate to something as simple as a homemade cake. Each one of you are responsible in sharing the past with the future.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
