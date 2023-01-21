Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Everyday Faith
You know, faith is a strange critter. Some folks get up on Sunday morning and put their fancy duds on and tweak their hair in just the right way, clasp their watch to their wrist, brush a weeks worth of dust from their Bible, and head out the door trying their best to arrive at Church in plenty of time to look like they are truly devoted to the good Lord and ready to apply his words and laws into all that they do that day. Then, there are others, who rise on Sunday morning and brush off a week of laden weariness, happy in the spirit and humbled by the opportunity to go to the Lord's home and give thanks and praise for life and all the blessings they have accumulated throughout their week. They wipe the dust from their shoes and gather up their Bible from the table where they left it the night before while reading their devotions. They quietly enter the church filled with awe that the Lord has gathered with them this day, in these beautiful surroundings to bind his spirit more tightly with them.
That's the difference between Sunday faith and everyday faith. Most of the "begats and long gones" of my growing up years here in the hills had the everyday variety, as I'm sure there are people of everyday faith elsewhere all over the world, but in my memory, faith and folks celebrating thru religious glory is synonymous with my recollections of growing up hillbilly. Faith was so much a part of our lives, be it thru church service, Sunday school, old time Tent revivals, Brush Arbor meetings, Association meetings, all day preachings/singings and dinners on the ground, Bible school, yearly revivals, Singings or just plain old church socials. Everyday visits with family and friends had conversations marked with requests for prayers and statements such as "Lord willing" "God be with you," and "Lord have mercy."
And you didn't have to be in a white steepled building to see Church services. Farmer Brown looked to the sky in silent prayer as he mopped the sweat from his brow, knowing God could and would see his need reflecting from his eyes and that if it be God's will, relieve would come...in God's way, in God's time. Miz Brown spends her night walking the floor with a feverish child, humming a prayer. Be it butcher, baker or even candlestick maker, they each knew from where their hope resided and found it with each silent prayer offered to God whose ears and heart were always in tune. Church was in the barn, the hayfield, the baccer patch, the cow pasture, and even the berry patch.
God helped to fight off drought, floods, ice storms, pain, illness, crippled livestock, holes in the roof, snakes in the yard and extremes in temperature. He followed us around, thru the corn rows, to and from school, thru thunderstorms, and even grubbing brush from around the old family cemetery. He was an every day God, who catered to the needs of those with every day faith. How can he tell which ones are Everyday faithful? By looking at their Bible. They are the ones who never have to brush off a weeks worth of dust from its cover.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.