Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Father’s Day, Father’s Way
If anyone had earned the privilege of having a Father’s Day I reckon it would be Pap. During his bachelor years his Pa, a local general practice physician, often called upon him to drive him to the latest “granny frolic” to accept delivery from the stork. His Pa having given up driving following a car wreck in the sharp curve between Slabtown and Bond. It near on killed him. Them old cars of the 20s and 30s didn’t have a lot of safety features and Pa drove much to fast for the road and conditions. Pap said it took some time for his Pap to heal from that one, and after that, his children suggested maybe he should let them chauffeur him about. So If the stork announced he was coming to town, Pa either walked, rode his horse or called upon Pap to tote him.
Added to this, over the course of their first twenty plus years together, Pap anxiously made the trip with Mom to the cabbage patch to pick out a youngen eleven times. During the ninth time, he was stopped by the police, who once realizing they were in a rush to meet the stork for an urgent delivery, provided them with a police escort. Number ten found him not quite being fast enough, needing to stop along the way long enough to accept an emergent delivery that could not and would not wait. He did better with his eleventh cabbage patch pick-up, managing to get there in time…barely. So, Pap had earned his qualifications for Father’s Day.
Pap enjoyed Father’s Day. He was “that” dad of the neighborhood that not only played weekend softball with us, but served as a pitcher for both teams when needed. He (and Mom) threw horseshoes with us, played jarts, croquet, volleyball, badminton, bocci ball and basketball. He tried to teach us it’s okay to be competitive, but equally okay to play just to have fun where no one considers point totals.
Pap did not dispense the punishment, but you can bet Mom had his total backing when SHE did. I asked him once why he had never given any spankings; he gave me three reasons: 1) he thought the punishment would be consistent if given by one parent. 2) he worried he might be too strong. 3) he didn’t like seeing kids cry. He did on occasion lay out some discipline when an occasion called for a man-size verdict. As you know, the Wright Brother’s were famous for being the first to go airborne in an airplane. Pap taught Other Brother how to fly (from the center of our house out the front door) with one well placed foot. For you non-believers, flight without a plane is possible, but the landing appeared to be painful. Many years later all parties involved were able to discuss this aeronautic feat with humor and wonder at how quickly Pap taught Other Brother how to defy gravity. Who knew science could be so….amazing.
Anyway, if you still have your Dad, today would be a good time to let them know you appreciate and love them. If you are a Dad, thank you for your service and fatherhood, while at times appears difficult, does not qualify you for Hazard pay. If you, like me, are without your dad now days, it’s okay to miss them and think of all the times that meant so much to you, the good times, the trying times, the fun, joy, pain, sadness and all the June Sundays that meant so much.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
