Fist Full of Dollars
With supper being pretty close to being ready to put on the table, one of the younger kids headed to the barn to tell the folks it’s ready to eat. Sometimes they come a little early to warm and rest a bit before eating, but with Christmas coming on they are working every available moment. For a baccer farmer this time of year, Christmas dollars come one tied fist full of baccer leaves at a time. The more work done, the quicker the next batch can head to market. Not only does the farmer need to get the baccer to market for Christmas money, but the baccer sales only extend for another month or so. Pap says raising baccer is a dying industry, though there is plenty of baccer still being grown. He said when he was a young man farmers would hire him and others to take their baccer to sales up towards Cynthiana, Maysville, and even to Covington. Warehouses located near the Ohio River usually brought more because buyers could use barges to more cheaply transport their purchases. So folks took the baccer to where it brought the most. He said young, strong fellars could make a good living hauling the crops north.
These days, a lot of baccer is being grown overseas and bought by the companies, undercutting the price it brings in America. Foreign growers aren’t regulated or required to process restrictions like local folks. They can use all kinds of chemicals and insecticides that are prohibited here. Like many of the ways of rural farm land, this too will soon be a thing of the past, but for today, it’s our living, one fist full at a time. Coming in the back door, Mom enters with her back turned, trying to see if something she’d read works true. An article full of helper ideas says to keep your glasses from fogging, to enter the door backwards. As Pap comes in his glasses immediately begin to heavily fog. Like always, someone needs something from Mom immediately, causing her to put her “specks” atop her head. Work hands grab up the bar of gritty feeling of pumice in lye soap to wash away the dark baccer resin stuck to their hands. As hands are washed, supper is “taken up” to be put out on the table.
As usual, bread is broken by hand from the pone passed around. Mom asks how school was for everyone, and each person injects tidbits of their day. Taters have been boiled “in their jackets” in a big pot upon the stove, then drained. Steam rises high above the kettle. Everyone sets out peeling the skin from the tater, using care to avoid burning fingertips. Almost as if conducted by a leader, around the table the taters are halved and mashed with forks and slathered with butter. Mom had fixed some pork neck bones over the weekend; stripping bits of meat from the leftover bones, I had added the meat back to the juices and thickened it to make a gravy to be ladled over the taters. This created a warm and filling meal. With canned green beans on the side, most of our needs were checked off the list. There had been some breakfast biscuits left over that were quickly doctored by pouring some home canned applesauce with sugar and cinnamon over it and baked until hot and bubbly. While not fancy, it was something that was both warming and filling. With the meal finished, the baccer crew heads back to the barn for a couple hours work, and me and the youngest will finish dishes, and do our homework. While not the funnest of times, it was times of necessity. Christmas is coming, and it comes one fist full at a time.
I just wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
