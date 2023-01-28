Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Fluent in Hillbilly
They say you shouldn't judge a book by it's cover, and I must admit, I've been guilty of just that on occasion. Or as Mom used to say, "guilty as charged." As of late, one of my interests has been the origin or the accent and dialect used by us hillbillies in these mountains. The learned folks have named our dialect as "Appalachian English" and to further confuse the world, they broke the mountain chain into regions. Here in Southeastern Kentucky, they indicate we speak "Southern Mountain English." There have been several studies done to determine just how this accent developed, and the conclusion is...well, toss a coin cause they still aren't exactly sure. Some feel due to our prohibitive terrain and standbackish ways, it developed from an almost pure pocket of Elizabethan English (the kind Shakespeare used), others think it to be a Irish-Scot blend brought over by some European outcasts way back when.
Anyway, wherever it came from, there is no other language as distinct and ill-judged as ours. You see, we speak to each other in a shorthand kind of speech, trading out vowels, rearranging consonants, switching and adding prepositions and using double negatives and even double nouns to speak. We are perfectly understandable...to each other, but like belonging to a secret club, because others don't understand our codes, they confuse this as being the talk of the ignorant.
In order to shake off the label of being hillbilly ignorant, many of us have been forced to become bilingual. Not only do we speak in our native tongue (hillbilly), we have had to adapt and learn the second language that is inline with what is considered by outsiders to be educated proper English. After some years of being out in the world, living among those considered refined and untainted, learning to converse with the learned, as well as remaining able to communicate back home with family and friends in my native tongue, I became pretty good switching between the two languages; fortunately, I reached a time where I realized it wasn't really MY problem.
I found there to be secret hillbillies all over these here United States. We are everywhere, but most hiding behind their secondary language of proper English. I made a discovery that there was nothing these folk hidden in the northern landscape loved more than finding someone from home who spoke their native language. I also discovered that many of the "proper sect" were fascinated by our dialect and wanted to learn how to communicate in our native tongue, but had no idea how to do so. After all, it's a language we'd practiced since birth. To be totally fluent in hillbilly, you really need to have your roots firmly planted in hillbilly soil.
People often shun and look down upon things they don't understand, and when the 1960s "war on poverty" came into our region, our reluctance to mingle with the governments evaluators was confused with being too dumb to grasp the "proper" rules. While they were busy thinking we might be dumb, we were laughing among ourselves, just as certain that they were the fools.
Now my purpose isn't to reignite a 60-year old fuss with the powers that be; I'm just here to let you my fellow hillbillies and rednecks know that it's safe to come out of hiding. We are beginning to gain strength in our numbers, and by working closely together, can once again find our hills and hollers rich in the flat sound of a drawn out, low and slow southern croon.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
