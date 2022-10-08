Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Gathering Filberts
Me and Brother know where there's some hazel nuts and we're gonna go get some. Brother says city people don't call them hazel nuts, they call them filberts. When me and Brother get the nuts we are gonna take them home with us. Sometimes you can find them on the ground under the bushes, but most of the time they are still on the limbs in their sleeping bags. The huts are kinda round, about the size of a marble, and they are rolled up in their green and brown sleeping bags. The end that sticks out is brown, but the end buried deep in the sleeping bag is white.
Me and brother head thru the field in front of the house, heading toward the old barns. There is a line of bushes and trees between the barns and the hazel nuts are in that line. There are also walnut trees, but they aren't ready to get yet. Walnuts look like little green baseballs, inside the baseball is black yucky stuff. When the nuts get ripe the fall off the tree and we gather them up and Mom will have us put them in a place where Pap can drive over them with his tractor. The tires bust the green hull off the outside. Then they are all black and gooey and when you play in them you get it on your hands and clothes and that doesn't make Mom very happy. The black stuff doesn't wash off.
After they lay in the dry place the black stuff gets squished off by the tractor tires. When they dry off we will put them in containers and put them where they won't freeze. We crack these open with a hammer and rock. Mom can make cakes or candy with the nuts. Mom says the stuff inside is called meat, but me and brother thinks that's silly, cause meat comes from animals like pigs and rabbits and things. We like to eat the nut stuff, but sometimes it makes your mouth sore if you eat too many.
We stop off to check the persimmons to see if they are ready to eat. Pap says not to eat persimmons until it has come a good frost. The persimmon doesn't like to be eaten until they are ripe. They will turn your face inside out if you eat them before they are ready, and your mouth gets all twisty and you can't bend your mouth back to the right place for awhile. We don't want our mouths bent out of shape. Not far from the walnut trees are some rough looking bushes with yellow flowers on it. This shrub is called witch hazel, and it blooms in the fall, and has little star shaped seeds that leap put of their growing pockets if you brush against them. These aren't for eating, but are plants that they make medicines and skin lotions from. The Indians used them a lot to treat bad stuff, and they taught the pilgrims medicine secrets.
Me and Brother next find the hazel nuts. The green sleeping bags they grow in are turning brown, that means they will come out of them. They don't like to come out of green sleeping bags, but pop out of the browner ones more easy. Me and brother fill our pockets full with the "filberts" to take home with us. When we get there, we will make them all come out of their sleeping bags, then we will let them dry out for a bit. But we also eat some now. We lay them on a rock and take another rock to break them open, then we can pop the nut out. They are round and taste gooder. We will share with Pap, he likes nuts as good as us.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
