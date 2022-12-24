Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Hark, the Herald Angels
With Mom sitting in the church audience, it was increasingly important for anyone sharing close kinship with her to give their best and most event free Christmas program performance. Like all Sunday mornings we’d all gotten up, had our pancakes for breakfast, and then set about trying to get clean and dressed before the Sunday school bus arrived. However, today Mom had readied herself to go with us to watch our Christmas program. She is looking very pretty; her black hair is brushed back in slight waves to show the bottoms of her ears that have colorful clip earrings she calls costume jewelry. She had applied a slight dusting of face powder across her cheekbones, and put on a light application of what she calls natural lipstick. That lipstick is magic, as it appears clear or opaque in the tube, but when applied to your lips, it adjust to your own skin tone to form a good color for you. Mom showed me once, by applying a light rub across the back of my hand. After everyone is dressed, Mom said we could plug the tree lights in to shine while we wait for the bus.
After giving everyone careful instruction about how we’d better conduct ourselves at church, Mom let us recite our verses for practice, and then we all sang Away in the Manger to help the little youngens remember the words. Soon the bus comes and Miz Vernie, Mr Junior’s wife, is riding the bus this morning. Mom does enjoy talking with her, and is glad to have adult company on the trip. We make the loop about the neighborhood, picking up Peters, Moores, Deatons, Johnsons, Hurleys, Tankersley and others. This is the most full I’ve ever seen the bus. Everyone is excited and the chatter is like listening to a nest full of crow fledglings. Once at the church, adults and grown siblings go upstairs to get ready to watch. Down stairs in the basement the teachers are trying to line everyone up and do a quick on the spot rehearsal. Funny thing about kids, in a group setting, controlling even the best children is much like trying to herd chickens.
In an orderly fashion, we march to the front rows of the church to sit near the stage. So far so good. The little kids sing about the Baby in the Manger, my class sings about a Silent Night, and the next group up sings about the Little Town of Bethlehem. Funny thing I noted is this class is full of young boys whose voices are beginning to crackle when they talk or sing that makes them sound like young turkeys practicing their gobble. Then, after all the verses are said, everyone sings about the Harking Angels. With the completion of the program, each child is presented with a gift from the church. We will wait until we get home to open our presents so nothing is lost. However, I’m hoping to find new gloves, a book or sewing cards, a new comb and brush, and maybe a game. The church presents us with a small bag of hard candy in all flavors. I love the spearmint, grape, and cinnamon flavors best. Then when we get on the bus to go home Mr Junior will give us a beautiful fragrant apple. He also sends an extra apple by Mom for Pap. Mr Junior was raised as a neighbor to Pap when they were young, and Miz Vernie is Pap’s cousin.
Well, since we’re home, I’m gonna go open my gift to see if I got some warm gloves. And listen to see if Mom tells Pap about seeing any of the old folks today. Maybe there’ll be a game we can all play together.
I just wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
