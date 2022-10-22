Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Hearing the Past, One Last Time
You can't help but notice the big autumn moon steering across the crisp night sky like a pirate ship set on course. There's a she fox across the ridge with her pups spilling around in the night having a bit of a wrestle in the cool air while their mom tunes her eyes and ears to the things that go bump in the night. An old screech owl sitting in the barn crying a murderous sound, only to stop long enough to clack his beak together before setting out another squawk. Some coon hounds far over the hillside baying at the dark eyed bandit they have backed up a tree, while an old polecat shuffles around searching for some worm or insect that forgot to seek warmth this night. As the night progresses, far off in the distance there comes a sound that may or may not be the squall of a wildcat on the prowl. Such big sounds crowded into the space of a small dark night.
There's spirits and haints stirring the air. Spirits hidden in the field punkins and fodder shocks standing in the field like pawns on a chessboard. Occasional haystacks about the acres, each providing a space for ghosts to hide behind, awaiting their next victim. Nearby the grass rustles from the sound of field mice looking for stray seeds or nibbles of corn to feast on before locating that warm nest to sleep in tonight. From the barns comes the quiet cud chewing of Bossy and the other barn gals, with a snuffle and rumble of their easy movements. A quiet hum from the hen house signals there are no weasels around to stir up mischief this night, only contented hens.
Occasionally, from the depth of a holler there comes a quivering wobble of a baby crying in the night, whose mom is up walking and rocking to ease the colic, the sore gums, or an aching ear. There's the smell of a wood smoke, or coal smoke lingering in the air from the valley's many gnat-smokes lit to knock the chill from the small boxed dwellings. It will be difficult in the decades of the future to recall these spirits of the mid-twentieth century. So many times we'll reach around in the silos we call brains, to try to grasp these memories, only to find ourselves overwhelmed by the lights and roars of progress. It's hard to see the serenity of the past in the harshest of glares from the future. Who can hear the sounds of nature buried under the roar of engines and video and blaring thumps and thuds of times to come.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
