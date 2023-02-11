Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

How They Linger
Last night as the wind dramatically swept around to the pounding of the rain, I heard the grumble of thunder overhead. While it’s not common to hear thunder in January or February, it’s not uncommon either. Mom and Pap used to tell us that to thunder in February meant a frost in May. I’ve heard others recite thunder in January...frost in May. Since Mom and Pap never led me wrong, I’ll stick with believing what they told me, and if your folks said something different and they never led you astray, then you should continue to believe them. In these days and times, when so few people do the grand scale family gardening and cash crop raising, I don’t suppose it really matters much anyway.
In my recollections, I can hear Mom and Pap talking about as a person ages, there becomes fewer and fewer old timers around. Even at my age, (which is neither spry, nor ancient,) I notice there are fewer and fewer old folks available from whom to seek wisdom and advice. We are increasingly left with fewer sages and “precious memories,” and as each week and month passes, even some of those memories become increasingly difficult to bring forth. I understand now why Pap “pondered” when he needed to think something thru. I also understand that his pondering was quite different than someone just giving something a quick think thru. When Pap pondered, he was much like a computer that runs thru different data bases; he would study thru decades and scores of trial and error, study, thought, and yes, advice from the old folks, until he had processed all the information.
The old hymn is right though, those precious memories that become more and more difficult to recollect the exact details, still continue to flood the mind. I have been blessed thru the years to be able to listen and learn from some great educators. My parents made sure that all of their children had access to a good formal education that allows us to read, write and add. They also provided opportunity to a homespun education that taught us how deep to sow the seed and how to catch a bluegill with a hook, line and sinker. I’m guessing I’ll probably never be a geologist, but I know the best place to store dirt is in the ground, and I may never be an entomologist, but I know how to burn out a yellow jackets nest after dark, and I may never be a horticulturist, but I know how to sit in the garden with a salt shaker eating a sun warmed purple mater. Oh yes, precious memories...how they linger.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.