Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Jewel Tone Egg Salat
After a bajillion egg hunts, with everyone taking turns to hide the eggs, and Pap letting us hide eggs in his hat, or the cuff of his pant leg, and of course being hidden in Mom's daffodils, on the bumper of the old car, and hidden in the low hanging gutter on the warm house, Mom announces we could now begin to eat the eggs. I don't know why an Easter egg painted pink or blue tastes different than a regular boiled egg, but it does. So after everyone has eaten their fill of the pastel shaded eggs, we begin to peel the remaining eggs to create jewel toned egg sallit and can be added to the taters to create multicolored tater salat, a wonderful combination to the eyes of a young child. We begin gobbling these colorful eggs up like a kid eating candy on Christmas morning. As the week progresses, egg sallet will continue to be a staple, and though the colors are still blue and pink in the eyes of a child, it begins to look more jeweled gray to the adult eye.
That's kinda how life is, we create wonderful things and color it with newness and joy, and soon we begin to take it for granted, or start losing our childhood vision, and it becomes gray. It's sad that getting older fades the color out of the fun. But I guess that’s a discussion for another day. Today we’re talking jewel toned egg salat. You see, these eggs we turned into the salat are those that actually survived the endurance test that any Easter egg worth it’s salt are engaged in. The first eggs we ate were the eggs that had been dropped, clucked, clacked and keythumped together until their shells looked more like a fine piece of mosaic tile art. These were immediately peeled and introduced to a generous measure of salat dressing and transformed into those fancy looking deviled eggs.
The eggs eaten last are those that weren’t handled or barely engaged on the battle field, as evidenced by their unbroken shells. These were rounded up by Mom and slid into the cool protective confines of the fridge to await their fate. Easter eggs are kinda like those people that dress up in expensive outfits to go out…they are still the same inside, only the outside has been dressed up to trick onlookers into thinking they’re more special than they really are. People do that a lot, hide the inside under a fake outside. Anyway, it’s a good time around here if you like deviled eggs, egg salat or tater salat or like much like Mom, likes the eggs plain with a bit of salt. They say if life gives you lemons, to make lemonade. I guess if life hands you Easter eggs you should plan on making egg salat, jewel-toned egg salat that is.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
