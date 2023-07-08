Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Leaving June Behind
Like most July days, it's hot and sweaty outside, but me and Brother are gonna pick some daisies and take them up to put on Old Man Neighbors grave, and some for his "Mommy" too just like we used to do with him. It's still hard to believe he's not with us anymore, but like Granny his container has been planted in the field of begats. We’ll get to see the begats one day, but the Bible says we probably won't recognize them, we'll just be one big happy family. Old Man Neighbor was good to me and Brother, and we will miss him. He won't be here to help us pick flowers to put on Miz Louanna's grave. His Mom had such a pretty name and Old Man Neighbor always talked of her as if he thought she was beautiful and nice. She deserved all the flowers we took her.
We won't get to see Old Man Neighbor's son, Mr Estill come to visit in his fancy trailer on wheels. He sits inside the trailer and drives from its front with a steering wheel looking out a window. We won't get to visit with his grandchildren, Miz Lottie and Miz Bessie's kids when they come to visit him each summer. We won't get to walk the hills and listen to him tell us the stories about our long ago begats, how they changed our name, and how they had to fight men and wild animals to settle back in the old days. We won't be able to sit under his shade trees and listen to them lean towards each other whispering in their foliage while we eat the canned biscuit that he saved for us from his breakfast.
He won't be here to show us the pretty pink wild roses that smell like fancy perfume. He won't be walking with us to use his cane to point out the green snake twisted in the honeysuckle vine. He won't be here to sit in his favorite green lawn chair in the yard clicking his fingers on his wooden cane placed across its arms. He won't be here to pull his watch hooked to a chain out of his pocket to tell us it's his nap time. We won't get to see the fancy watch he got from the railroad where he used to work in Ohio. He won't be here to show us where there are really big juicy blackberries on a fence row behind the woods out back of his trailer. He won't be here to tell us where he heard the old mother hen cackling as she tried to hide her nest in the hay.
I'm gonna miss Old Man Neighbor really bad. He took time to talk to me and Brother, he told us about the Long Gone Ones, about the Bob White that calls from the field. He'd tell us about Jenny wrens, cat birds and how Robins never walk, only run or hop. He'd tell us the spooky screech owl sound wasn't something to be afraid of, but the squawk of a bobcat could make your hair stand up. He told us about snakes and flowers and his brothers and how pretty his Mom and his Wife were.
July is a sad time for him to leave, but his container had gotten very sick. I know he will miss being with us this summer, and I know we miss him. It sure is hot and sweaty out today, but we gotta take these daisies up the big hill to give them to Old Man Neighbor and his Mom, pretty flowers, just like we used to do with him.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
