Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Mr. Todd and the Big Yellow Bus
Mr. Todd is a friend of Pap's and family by marriage to Mom. He lives over in Moores Creek. That's where my Mom was born and raised. When Pap was a courting Mom he said she lived on an old mud road thru a spooky holler, but he liked her awfully good, so he drove as far as he could, then walked the rest of the way. Mr. Todd's folks were raised near Pap, and that's how they got to be friends.
Mr. Todd drove the big yellow school bus for the Moores Creek school. His school has classes later than my school, but he has to drive by my house to drop off kids, and usually goes by my house at the time I finish walking home. Mr. Todd told the folks to tell me to wait on the steps of the school and he will pick me up and bring me home. Some of the kids don't want him to pick me up because I don't go to their school, but Mr. Todd says since my folks pay taxes like everyone else he thinks I'm entitled to ride. Whatever the case, I sure am glad to ride instead of walking in the rain and cold. The public schools do not have school when it snows or when the weather is bad, so I'll still walk home those days, but I sure am grateful for the ride. I can do my homework while I wait for the bus, and will have more time in the evening to do other stuff.
I wish you could meet Mr. Todd. He is such a wonderful person. He is funny and likes to laugh. He has lots of kids too, and some of his kids have the same names as us. He and my dad laugh a lot about their kids and the things we can get into. Sometimes when they are visiting each other they laugh about the things they got into when they were young. My dad likes to visit Mr. Todd and my mom likes to talk about family and growing up on Moores Creek with his wife, Miz Mildred.
Mr. Todd does other stuff when he's not driving the big yellow bus, like my dad he says when you got lots of kids you gotta work really hard to feed them and put shoes on their feet. He likes his kids like Pap likes his. Anyway, Mr. Todd stays busy. He's got a lot of stuff to keep him busy and a lot of reasons to stay that way. I try to remember to tell him thanks for the ride every day. He always says I'm welcome and he will see me tomorrow. Sometimes he says tell your mommy and daddy come see me. He's a special person. I think I'll always remember how kind he was to help me. I hate walking home in the rain, my books and papers get wet.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
