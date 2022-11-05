Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Out For the Count
You know those kind of fall nights where the moon is so huge it looks fake and moonlight is dripping all over the landscape like butter on hot ears of corn? The air is mild, and only a light jacket is needed? Aunt Mattie asked me if I would spend the evening with her to hand out candy to the trick or treat kids. You see, Aunt Mattie lived several of her later years in a small white home in Annville proper. You wouldn't imagine that such a small town would have so many youngsters trekking up and down the streets, but it appears like many kids from this community, as well as several neighboring communities and counties have decided this would be the spot. The moon is bright enough that most parents have dropped off their youngens at one end of town trusting it light enough they could easily see their way, and gone on ahead to wait for them at the other end of town, approximately a mile down the road.
There's little kids and tall kids and wide kids and skinny kids. There's clowns and Cowboys and soldiers and haints. I've seen princesses, witches and policemen, nurses and even a pirate or two. There are courteous kids and boisterous kids, some polite, some rude, some greedy and some grateful. They are coming in droves. The large aluminum dishpan that I had dumped bunches and bunches of candy in just an hour or so ago is rapidly emptying out. The count I've kept marked on a small piece of paper is well over 200, and I still can't see the end of the line. Aunt Mattie who is involved in watching a game show on TV waddles to the door, reaches out a couple plastic bags with more candy, which I dump into the now emptying dishpan. Being a short round person, it's not unusual to encounter people taller than me, but I'm thinking several of my customers must either be adults in sheeps clothing, or we are growing some really tall youngens these days.
Dropping a couple individual pieces into each poke, punkins, tote, sachel or pillowcase held my way, I am envious of some of these kids who have already collected enough candy to fill their boodgit and could easily feed a third world country. Over and over I drop the pieces into containers, fending off greedy hands of some who feel they are entitled to more than their share. On I count, 295, 296, 297, 298, my count ending with a race car driver. That's it guys, that's all I have. No more candy available. With a lingering line of stragglers, I offer apologies and wishes for better luck on down the road. Aunt Mattie steps to the doorway, turning off the porch light, instructing me I couldn't come in just yet, I must sit in the shadows unobserved to make sure there would be no tricks from any who didn't arrive in time for candy. So here I sit, glancing up at a moon that is so big it appears fake, dripping moonlight everywhere like butter on a hot ear of corn. Thank heavens its mild enough I am comfortable in a light jacket.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.