Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Red
Mom silently yearned for a porch swing. For many years she wanted the pleasure of sitting in a front porch swing to rest from the labors of her day, or a chance to quietly sit in the presence of the hummingbirds and the twilling of the music birds as they sang their tunes. There were always too few dollars and too many expenses associated with too many kids. No time, no dollars, no chance. Some years later, wanting to gift her with a summertime gift, and consulting with Pap who agreed to work out its instillation, we set out to find the best swing our meager pockets would allowed. Opening the box labeled "some assembly required" we hauled out enough tools to build a V8 engine, and enough parts and pieces to confuse a rocket scientist and began trying to replicate the picture on the box. After all, “some assembly required“ is just an industrial term meaning “complete tool garage and engineering degree needed.”
After a hot summer afternoon of laboring over this easy to assemble object, several frustrations and rehydration breaks, we finally turned out a reasonable replica. Mom was so pleased. A few coats of off green paint, drills boring holes in the beams in the ceiling, and playing count the links to determine the right height for Mom's diminutive size, and finally, after all these years of secretly yearning, Mom had a swing to sit on and while away her time as she rested in the comfort of her own sing. I dug out material and fabricated a cushion for the seat and back to ensure she truly did have comfort as she worked her crossword puzzles and listened to the cooing of the mourning doves.
Some time later, as the cheap structure began to show signs of wear such that Pap became concerned it might fall and hurt his love. He began assembling a list of hardware store supplies he would need, and gave us his list and sent us off to gather his needs in order to build a solid replica. Bringing our supplies home, Pap began to sketch out a pattern similar, but more structurally sound than the cheap one she had come to love. Unable to see, his eyesight failing rapidly, he was dependent on the assistance of we girls, the sisters that Pap called his "boys". Soon it became a family project, with each of us measuring, sawing, drilling and placing screws into each of the 1 X 1-inch slats that had been sanded on the edges to make sitting more comfortable.
On its completion, Pap instructed us to paint it the brightest red we could find. Red, it was Mom's favorite color, and Pap's least favorite. But because this was a gift from his heart to the love of his life, he felt red was the best choice. New chain, new bolts, and the new throne hang suspended from porch beams that had sheltered the chaos of a family thru its growing years. There, she passed the years of her aging time, content to sit in the shelter from exposure while listening to the curls of cedar shavings fall from Pap’s knife.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
