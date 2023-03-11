Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Registered to Drive
Pap was about 20 years old when Kentucky passed a law regarding driver's license. You took your vehicle to the court house and registered yourself and your vehicle and that was that. Sometime in the late 30s early 40s, those that hadn't already registered were required to take a written exam. The war helped this cause along, cause many of the country boys who went away to war learned how to drive and received their licensed courtesy of the military. Some states didn't require written exams until later, and a few before. The first license weren't even required by states, but New York City and Chicago led the way even before 1900, and little by little, states began to follow.
For his 21st birthday, in 1935, Pa, Pap's dad, gave him a mule and a saddle, considered at that time to be much more sure-footed, versatile, reliable and safer than the cars of the time. Pa had an old coupe that Pap drove him around to his doctoring visits in, but Pap says that was mostly for the safety of others. He said his Pa drove too fast and recklessly to be on the road, so after his last wreck in the curve above the Bond Holiness church that stoved him up for a while, Pa had Pap to chauffeur him or he rode his horse. His preferred mode of transportation was walking, but since he often got side tracked by stopping off to crack walnuts or visiting along the way, Pap could get him there quicker in the old car.
Pap's first truck driving job came about in the mid 30s when a friend, Mr. Rice, asked him if he'd like a job driving a truck to haul workers to a road building site. Pap liked the though of money in his pocket, and after all, how hard could it be to learn to drive a truck. So Mr. Rice told him to show up at a certain time and the job was his. Pap would get tickled when he spoke on this...seems by the time he got them to their job up in the hills, he'd learned to drive big trucks...sort of...and if his passengers had been jugs of milk when he started, they'd have been churned butter when they got there.
He went from hauling people to hauling rock to hauling logs. He became quite good at it, and was sought by several to haul for them, and spent several of his bachelor years in other counties hauling workers and rocks to build roads. But, Pap loved the sawmill, and Pap loved being home on the farm, and as soon as he and his family could shed the truck driving, he did. As for the mule and saddle...well, the mule grew old and went on to greener pastures, and the saddle was hung in the barn loft, where nearly a dozen kids rode the rafter until it too was no more.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
