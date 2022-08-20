Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Roastin Ears
Okay, there’s going to be 10 of us for supper and if each person wants at least two ears of corn, I’m going to need to shuck and silk at least 20 to 30-ears of corn. That should keep me busy for a spell, trying to get it worked up, the water on to boil, and time to boil the ears. Some folks feel like they need a meat to center their meals around, but real farm folk know that you can build a delicious and filling meal thru the bounty of the rows of a garden. At our house, taters we’re the centerpiece of each meal. Like the plans of an interior decorator. A hillbilly plate is heaped with enticing grub grown in close proximity in the kitchen garden out back. With the taters in center of the plate, and other veggies placed around like the numerals of a clock. Today it appears that there are green beans at 2 and 3-o’clock, corn at 7 thru 4-o’clock and maters, cucumbers and onions occupying 7-o’clock thru 11-o’clock.
I must admit, while liking almost anything grown, both fruit and veggies, my favorites would be corn and maters. You know how I think maters are th be all and end all of a country existence, but corn runs it a pretty close second. There’s a lot of work to corn, what with struggling to protect it from both the ravages of weather to wrestling with the wildlife to make sure it ends up on our plates instead of being featured at the next deer or raccoon picnic, or victim to some insect determined to overtake the growing process. Then, once you finally reach the point of walking between the rows to select the perfect ears, you gotta keep your eyes peeled for packsaddles that have their minds made up to send you away sharing from the burning stings they provide from even the briefest of contact as they hide within the shucks and blades.
It’s not enough just to slice and peel the shucks from the ear of corn. You must carefully remove the delicate strands of silk that break so easily while you’re trying to remove them, but turn into steel fibers that snag between your teeth if you try to eat corn that hasn’t been de-silked well. Some folks use their fingers to remove the silks, some the edge of a knife, some use small brushes or cloths, and some go with soft toothbrushes. Truth is, no matter how well you work to remove all the silks, there will be one or two stragglers. Into the pot they got, to be boiled. Some folks just like their barely cooked, but I prefer mine cooked a bit longer, thinking it somehow makes the corn a bit juicier.
Over the course of my years I’ve come to know if your corn seems to be a bit starchy, or picked and on hand in the fridge for a couple days, adding just a dab of milk and a pinch of sugar in the boiling water will freshen the taste, making the corn more sweet and juicy. Whatever your preference, once that corn comes out of the pot, it begs to be slathered with butter that quickly melts into the crevices that outline each kernel. After being bathed in a bath of fresh sweet butter, a sprinkle or two will both compliment and finish off this masterpiece. Now it’s official, the roastin ears are ready and making a statement, every buttery kernel of it!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
