Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Saturday
Mother Nature has such a way of cleaning house, to clear one season out so that she can bring the next one in. She began last evening with a wind guaranteed to clear the dust and of cobwebs from summer out, then followed it with a good cleansing rain that ensured we started today with a clear start. The coolish air and white puffs of clouds in the apparent Fall sky couldn't be any more obvious than if it had a billboard up announcing the season. Last evening when the wind came thru, pushing around the corners of the house, howling every step like a ghost hound baying to join in the chase. Some would say it was scary in its push to be heard, for me it was more like a challenge. I'm just glad not to have needed to go back to the church school last night, it would have been a pretty nasty night to trek home in the mess.
This morning, except for the newly cleansed air, it pretty typical for most Saturday mornings. There isn't much outside work to do today, as usual, Mom and Pap headed out and milked the cows after breakfast, then it was off to the grocery store. We youngens filtered thru one at a time to grab a biscuit or two, smeared with a little strawberry jam, and a slice or two of country fried bacon, which is bacon dredged in flour and fried, almost like chicken fried bacon. With biscuit in one hand and bacon in another, it gave us a moment to wake up while staring at the Cartoons on the TV. Saturday means it's laundry day. Laundry is gathered, water carried by the buckets full to fill the round body of the wringer washer and round galvanized tub used for rinsing. The agitation of the machine soon has the detergent and water whipped up ready to be fed a mountain of clothes.
The Baby Sisters finished their breakfast and have set into getting the dishes done. While waiting for the wash to ready, I get out a bag of pintos and sort and clean the beans and prep them to cook. Feeding the water a chunk of middling meat will make sure the soup will be rich and tasty. What a cure for a cool autumn day. We are all soup bean fans around here. Pap likes his beans with fried taters on the side, others like pasta, but for me personally, I prefer a good hot bowl of beans with lots of soup, with piping hot cornbread and butter. Between loads I stir the beans and add water if needed. Soon, I'm hanging the last load on the line, and my cold fingers are glad to hold the spoon over the steam from the hot pot. Seems as if we, like Mother Nature, have finished our house cleaning, and readying ourselves for the cold times ahead. Gotta go now, I need to peel an onion, open a jar of pickled beets and maybe some relish. And I know I need to put out plenty of butter. See you later.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.