Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

So That's Why They Call It Labor Day
Mom's been listening to the weather on the radio and TV, and Pap's been reading about the forecast in the local paper, and everybody else has had an eye on the sky. There's been red sunsets and no mares tails in the sky, both of which are for sure fair weather signs. One patch of baccer was cut last week and is ready to house (hang) today. It's gonna be a really long day. If we finish housing this patch today, we'll start cutting the next patch this afternoon and it should be ready to hang on Labor Day Monday. It handles better if it's had a day or two to wilt down, the leaves are more pliable and not as likely to break off the stalk.
The church school is having its first long weekend, where everybody but essential students like the milking crew, will be able to go home for 3 days instead of a 2-day weekend every other weekend. Usually two upper grades are allowed to go home one weekend, and the next weekend the other two upper grades. Grade students can go home every weekend. This means most of the Brothers will be on hand for hanging. Us younger kids will walk up and down the rows behind the trailer picking up any healthy mature leaves that may have gotten broken off. We will thread a wire thru these and hang the wire in the barn so these leaves will cure and can be tied into hands and sold with the other.
There's a watermelon resting in the dewy grass next to the grape arbor, and it will make a terrific mid afternoon treat. After a couple hours, I'll head back to the house and fix some dinner. I know how to use the pressure cooker' and though it may be a bit warm to serve beans, I'm gonna fix a pot of soupbeans cause I know they'll stick to the ribs and fore sure fill up a hungry crew. I'll also fry some taters and bake up big skillets of cornbread. I'll cook enough that we can have left overs for supper. I expect we'll all be too tired to cook or eat at supper time.
Pap is driving the tractor slowly down the row, Mom is on the wagon, and as each young'en strong enough to lift a stick and tote it to the wagon reaches it to her, she will stand it on its end, each stick full of heavy stalks layered one atop each other. Mom loads so Pap gets a break from all the lifting and hanging he does to empty the load. When the wagon is full, Pap'll head to the barn, pulling it into the driveway or center of the barn. He and the older Brothers will climb up into the upper tiers or layers in the barn where they will stand with their legs spread so that each foot is on opposite sides of the tier. Mom will start lifting each stick from the wagon, passing it up to whomever is on the level above her, they'll pass it to the one above them, till its reached the top where Pap will hang the stick with one end on each rafter so it hangs down. The sticks are staggered on tiers so that areas are filled before moving to the next area. This will be repeated thruout the day, till the barn is filled with green tobacco smells and drips of moisture hidden among the leaves begin falling.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
