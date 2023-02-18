Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Spring Fed Creek
Realizing that we all could use a break from the heat, Mom and Pap have decided if we can all make it thru the morning without getting so grumpy from the heat that we spend the morning fussing and feuding, that this afternoon we can take a supper and head to Turkey Foot park for a cool down. Turkey Foot is located well above McKee, just beyond Macedonia. The first 12-14 miles from Annville is on paved road, but the last milermore (hillbilly for mile or more) is one lane gravel road wound around the edge of a sharp hillside.
Once you reach the bottom of this steep decline you find the temperature 10-15 degrees cooler under the canopy of trees nestled into a little valley surrounded on all sides by tall hills. Thru the middle of this rugged little valley is a spring fed creek filled with extremely cold water. It's guaranteed you will find two things in this creek, one is sweet relief from the horrendous heat, the other crawdads just begging you to capture them. There are a few fish around, but this isn't a fishing event, this is a play in the water in your play clothes without worrying about a single thing on this earth. We all have on an old bad pair of tennis shoes cause the rocky creek bed will pinch your toes with the slightest of contact.
From the minute we all piled out of the back of Pap's old green pickup, Mom gives a wave, warns against snakes cause there are some down here "as big as your leg," and says "have at it." We wade and splash and play and just about the time our teeth start chattering from the frigid water Mom hollers come and eat a bit and warm up a bit. Standing around the big rock that serves as a picnic table, eating buttered corn on the cob and fresh sliced maters and green onions and fresh cooked green beans Mom had prepared before our trip over. Farm food always taste good, but never better than shared in the fresh cool air of this hidden oasis. After we finish eating, Mom straightens up, giving us another 30-minutes of splashing time, while she and Pap sit atop another rock talking and laughing and enjoying their break from the sun.
Mom hollers for everyone to dry off and start loading the truck. It's disappointing to leave, but it was so wonderful to have been here. It's getting to be late evening, the sun already beginning to hide in the trees that lined the horizon, and the air blowing across the back of Pap's pickup feels chilly against our damp clothes. It's true it's gonna rain in the next day or so, but even an air clearing summer rain can't rob the joy of having the weight of a heat wave rinsed off this evening by a spring fed creek.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
