Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Summer's Labor, Winter's Flavor
In between jobs the later part of the summer we've been gathering late apples and Mom and Pap have been peeling them and slicing them about a quarter of an inch thick. We spread these out on an old clean white sheet draped on some sheets of roofing tin propped up on some saw horses. Each morning after the dew and fog clears, the sheet full of drying apples are placed out in the sun and hot air to dehydrate in the sun, and each evening, just about the time the mourning doves start cooing, the apples are taken in to avoid the falling of the dew.
The apples themselves were sweet apples, and the concentration of their juices as they dry makes them even sweeter. Mom would let us take a few to stuff in our cheeks where they soon became chewy and juicy. We would pretend this to be our chewing baccer, mimicking the baccer chewing cowboy sidekick in the Roy Rogers program. Sometimes we would even stuff a couple in a small cloth pouch to mimicking the Bull Durham pouch. We'd stuff this in our pocket for a handy "chew" in our outings.
If the weatherman was predicting showers, and Pap was going to be working around the house, he'd help Mom spread the sheet full of apples on cardboard draped across the headrests in his car. Those huge mounds of apples in a week or two of drying soon became about a gallon of dried apples. Before summers out, there will be several gallons dried, sprinkled with borax to keep away the insects, and dried apples will be stored away in large containers, or pillow cases, or even in the freezer.
This winter, Mom will get out a few cups full, rinse them well, put them in her big cooker with water to rehydrate the darkened fruit and begin cooking them down. As they near being done, she'll sweeten them to taste, add spices to taste, and from years of perfecting the process, will eventually come up with a perfect blend. She'll set these to the side to cool, and begin working up a dough. By pinching off small chunks of dough, taking her old pop bottle that long ago became her rolling pin, she'll press these chunks into circles of evenly thin dough. She'll scoop up a spoon full of apples, dollop this into the center, fold the sides over to meet and using the prongs of the fork, press a sealing design around the edges. Pricking the tops with a flick of the fork, she'd lie these sweetened pillows in her well greased cast iron skillets, brushing a little oil on top, and slide them into the oven. She'll bake them rather than fry them so they aren't as greasy. As the hot pies come out of the oven she'll plate these and sit them beside the fresh butter already setting out to soften.
Summer sure takes a lot of work around the farm, but winter tastes all the more sweeter for the effort. I expect one Sunday, when the snow might be blowing along side the house, Mom will stir up batter for her homemade yellow cake and bake off a few rounds of cake that will be stacked one atop another with a spreading of sweet darkened spiced apples between. Oh yeah, winter's treat, we won't give the labors of summer any credit at all.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
