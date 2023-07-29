Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The Mender
Before the water lines came thru connecting us all to the supply from a local lake, we were dependent upon a drilled well out back off the back porch. It was extremely deep, but had been drilled there following the advice of a local gentleman who was known for his "witching" or dousing ability. Now I don't know what your believe or opinion is about such matters, cause to be honest, I'm not sure what my believe is either, but the old fellow was insistent that he wanted to douse for Pap and Pap not being sure how he felt about such matters but not really having any idea where to drill decided to give it a whirl. He picked his place explained that the water was very deep, that the drill would encounter some rock so far down, but not to lose hope. Well, rock was encountered, Pap didn't give up hope, and in what was found to be a very deep well, water was found and how delicious it was. Cold, sweet, clear and plentiful. During times of drought, others may have gone dry, but not this one. It continued throughout the years supplying for our clan.
Then, moving into the modern age, albeit a decade or two behind everyone else, Pap and his brother went about inserting pipes attached to a pump system, and the next thing you know, the old well house out back where water was brought up bucket at a time was replaced with underground pipes that fed water into the house, directly into the dipper that had been moved from the water bucket to a nail in the window frame above the sink. This was a blessing on a dark, cold or rainy night, no more shivering out to fill the water bucket for the next morning's coffee. However, like most mechanical inventions, there are moments of aggravation and breakdowns, so Pap asked around to see who was a good person to call on. Preacher Hubert's name was given; having been a local fellow about Pap's age, who moved to Ohio to apprentice and work a trade till retirement and God's calling brought him home. Pap remembered him well. A phone call later had Mr. Hubert agreeing to come.
Living out past Pine Flat, Mr Hubert was now a preacher man, standing behind the pulpit every Sunday and Wednesday at Green Hill, and as he wove his magic repairing the electric doohickeys, he also worked at being a fisher of men on the side. By the time he had completed his work, he had convinced us all to come sit in the pews and share in the fellowship the following Sunday. At this point he had transformed to Preacher Hubert. Though with very little formal education, hardly able to read, his wife, Miz Lanie would sit in her wheelchair and patiently read and re-read the verses he requested and he would commit the verses and his lessons to memory. It was rather odd, the words his mind failed to recognize, his faith knew and brought to his tongue and heart. Every time the church doors open we attempted to be in attendance, sometimes leaving with some pretty sore toes from having the preacher crush them with the biblical readings and determined sermons, but always with the power of joy and fellowship moving our hearts. His hands had mended the motor on the well pump, his words mending the cracks in our faith.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
