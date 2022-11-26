Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The Nose on my Face
Hebrews 11:1 KJV
Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.
Our clan filed down the steps of the Sunday School bus ready to head into the house. Since it’s Thanksgiving weekend, Sunday school had been all about being thankful for all the things God has bestowed upon us. It appears to me that most people aren’t very good about being thankful for what they have because they can’t see what’s in front of them. It’s like the nose on your face. A person’s nose has set on their face all their life, but In spite of it being right smack dab in the center of their face, they can’t see it. That’s the way it is with blessings. They are right in front of us, but we often overlook them or just plain can’t see them. Most of us remember to be thankful for family, for friends, a roof over our heads and food on our plates. But how about being thankful for stuff like hope, faith, love and security? Can you imagine trying to go to sleep at night with no hope or security? Well there’s folks out there that do it every night. How about not feeling any love or having lost all faith in ever having someone to love? Well, there’s folks out there that feel that way too.
While I can’t see my nose, it performs a whole list of jobs that gets overlooked. But, you don’t have to see your nose to appreciate what a fine job it does inhaling and exhaling, and it even goes to the extra trouble of warming the air to make our life more comfortable. And don’t forget how the nose takes great care to alert us to scents and aromas. The nose is a useful tool that can appreciate the delicate scent of a wild honeysuckle vine, a hint of vanilla extract, and the ghastly odor of a polecat. Day in and day out, the nose holds your glasses up on your face to let you see clearer images. It blocks pollen and rain from getting into your respiratory tract. It can warn you of a fire by detecting smoke, or alert you that a pilot light went out.
Your nose is to your face what faith is to your being. Sadly, not everyone has faith, and those that don’t are much like a face without a nose. There’s nothing to protect, shield or alert. But forgetting your faith is almost just as bad. So, I think I’m going to try today to be most thankful for faith, and hope, and security, and all the other good things that are invisible to the eye, but are as plain as the nose on my face.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
