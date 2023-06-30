Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Thunder or Buck Moon
(The full moon during this particular year was early July)
The Almanac says the first full moon of July after the first day of summer (June 21j is called the Thunder Moon because July's hot days drum up afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Now thunderstorms don’t wait till July’s full moon, they can happen any time, and that surely has been true of late. This week has been pretty warm for June. After a Sunday morning trip out today to look for some Begats buried over towards Sand Hill in Rockcastle County, Mom and Pap and me came home to rest out the heat by sitting on the front porch discussing the long-gones we visited today. I always feel pleased to visit the graves of those who obviously haven't had a visitor in some time. There's a kind of sadness attached to the thought that some people disappear from the mind and thought of all others almost before the last shovel of dirt falls in place. Sure, I understand that a grave is just a repository for holding empty containers, but still, there are some who will travel thousands of miles for a week's vacation, but won't travel 100 miles to pay their last respects to someone they knew for 50-year. Just kinda sad. But, that's a topic for another day.
Our front porch discussion became more comfortable as the dark clouds started building in the sky, a slight breeze began stirring the leaves on the trees that shaded the front yard. Off in the distance thunder starts growling like a dog confronting a stranger. You can smell the rain in the heavy air. The slight breeze develops into a more excited speed. The flicker of lightening darts about the western sky. Mom suggested that smart folks would head indoors, and that's just what we did. The thunder increases in volume and frequency. The lightening a bit more brilliant, with the sound of a bullwhip cracking the air. The wind is really whipping thru now. The lamp light inside flickers. It's daylight inside, but with Mom and Pap's cataracts they need the aid of artificial light to read and do crosswords. Mom says the third flicker is usually a sign the electricity will go off, but as always, she keeps the kerosene lamps filled with trimmed wicks to light if need be.
The roll of the thunder shakes the house a bit and rattles gently at the windows. The rain pelting at the tin roof suddenly becomes deafening as Mom and I both indicate "hail" outside. Pap, who literally can't hear it thunder raises his head to indicate it must be hailing, cause he can hear it hitting the tin roof. The wind puffing thru the screened windows is much cooler than earlier and seems to be giving the house a transfusion of cool air as it pushes the hot air out. A quiet calm falls about the late afternoon. Mom and I step outside to see the multicolored pastel rainbow drawn across the eastern sky. Lots of June apples shaken from the limbs of the fruit trees, lots of leaves rearranged, lots of breathable cool air. Let me say that again, lots of cool breathable air! And so goes the days before the Thunder Moon.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
