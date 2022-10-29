Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Too Big to Carry
Pap said the Dan’l Boone National Forest woods between Olin and Laurel Fork River was once alive with farm stock such as hogs that had been turned loose to rove the hillside to root among the trees for acorns and beechnuts to fatten up thru the fall months. Not only did this help increase the amount of fat in the bacon hanging in the smoke house, but it also helped debride the forrest floor of debris that could work as incidental kindling in the event of a forest fire. The code of honor in those days was pretty rigid, you didn’t steal anyone else’s animals, and they didn’t come after you with intent to make you sorry you tried.
The old state road between McKee and Annville wound up and over and around the hills, cliffs and curves, without too much attention to circumventing the nail bitting sections to shorten the trip. Roads were expensive to build, especially those that crawled around the sides of steep hills and over rivers, creeks and branches. Pap spoke of pinning up basket to hold minnows in the branch near the old road and using them for fishing in the river down on over the hill near the old railroad bed. He said it wasn’t unusual for fellars to camp under some of the rocks that hung out of the hillside, using these cliffs for shelter for themselves and their hosses. Camping in those days was often impromptu, sometimes as a fishing trip, sometimes a rest stop from a trip to town that ended later than expected with a little too much adult beverage consumed.
A neighbor of Pa’s had been to McKee with a team pulling his supply wagon. On the way home, near the top of the Laurel Fork hill on the Annville side, his team decided they weren’t gonna go any farther. Using every method known to him, he tried to prod that team to go. They were near the top, and if they could just get over the notch near the top it would be mostly downhill from there. But they refused to go. He set the brake on his wagon, got off and scotched the wheels. Gathering up his necessities he set out walking, leaving them stubborn critters behind. Home was at this point luckily only a couple miles further on foot.
On arriving home, his wife questioned him as to why he did that. He informed her it was because they wouldn’t go and he couldn’t carry them. Further prodding him, she questioned what if someone tried to steal them. Having had all the day he could handle, he told her it was hard to steal something that refused to move and was too big to carry, even if you wanted to steal it. This served to end their discussion. Of course the next morning when he went back to get them, the team was more cooperative, wanting to get home and be fed, making the remainder of the trip less worrisome.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.