Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Up the Creek
Riding in the back of Dad's pickup truck was always a fun time for us, and traveling thru the curves and less than perfectly up kept roads made it even more than a thrill. But today was even more exciting, we were going to see Aunt Mattie. She always made us feel welcome and provided us an opportunity to be wild and loud. Aunt Mattie and her husband lived in another county, and even though the ride to her house was only about an hour long, to us it was an all day adventure, better than a county fair. Aunt Mattie lived on the bank of Teagis Creek on the other side of Oneida in Clay County, where the shade trees were only outnumbered by the crawdads.
Our annual trip was always on a Sunday, and after rising early, with the cows milked, the dishes done, and the truck loaded with wonderful grub mom had fixed alongside our breakfast of biscuits and gravy, we all piled in the truck bed, wedged in between the baskets and essentials. And away we'd go!
Aunt Mattie was actually our great aunt, a sister to our grandmother, and as Granny died when we were young, she became our surrogate grandmother. Arriving at her house, our excitement reached a pitch. We parked on one side of the creek and Mom quickly organized us in unloading the goodies and a big, all day, out door picnic began on the banks of the creek. Aunt Mattie and Uncle Lloyd’s house was actually on the other side of the creek, and was accessed by a high, long, wooden bridge built over the creek. Aunt Mattie would have baked a juicy huckleberry pie, had a huge kittle of chicken and dumplings, sliced red maters, we're talking some seriously good food. Mom usually had fried chicken, moist and flavorful, there was green beans with new potatoes, fried corn and cold creamy slaw.
Horseshoes and softball, croquet and a few games with Uncle Lloyd's checkers. A full day of fun and adventure. Uncle Lloyd would get out his hand saw and pocket knife and play us a few tunes on the saw, or maybe get out a fiddle or banjo or his jew's harp...I believe the man could have played a tune on a bull tongue plow if it had had strings on it. At the warmest part of the day, when the shade had scooted over long enough to warm the water in the creek, Aunt Mattie would overrule Mom's objections and provide us with swimwear for playing in the creek. Aunt Mattie would dress us in old dresses and pants she had saved from quarter bundles from the rag store for just this type of occasion. You might find yourself decked out in a party frock, or bibbed overalls, it didn't really matter, the craw dads didn't care what we wore. Maybe we'd catch a few crawdads, and frogs, a minnow or two, and we would splash, yell, laugh, and glow with the fun of it all.
Too soon it was becoming late in the day, and we undertook loading the truck and wedging ourselves back into the truck bed, with waves and laughter we headed back home. Another successful Sunday trip to Aunt Mattie's where we found ourselves once again up the creek ...
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.