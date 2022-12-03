Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Work Ethic
The only being that gets a free ride is the flea on the dog’s ear. As a youngster at Tyner School, I soon came to understand the caste system used in the school system of that time. There were “Haves” and the “Have-nots.” The Haves were those who purchased white lunch tickets from the principle’s office to use toward securing a lunch. The Have Nots, such as myself, were provided with a slightly larger, more noticeable red ticket to present at lunch time. Now I know that the folks that came up with this system most likely didn’t do it with thought of making the distinction between the two financial groups so glaringly obvious, but glaring it was. Each day, I’d arrive in the cafeteria, a red ticket among a sea of white cards. Standing in line, awaiting my time to present my red card to have a hole punched in the card as a means of receiving a free or discounted lunch. That red ticket proclaimed, “here I am, i am a Have Not.”
Now my parents were proud folks, and they never applied, or gave thought to applying for any means of assistance thru the governments social programs. While we did get “Commodities,” that was done because of the good quality and availability of government surplus products rather than seeking a handout. But when it came to their kids, pride was readily set aside by my parents to obtain better resources, such as a free lunch ticket, for their kids. Once the government felt I was old enough, at about the age of 11 or 12, they allowed me to work in the cafeteria washing pots and pans practically as large as me in exchange for my meal. While no longer having to stand as a red ticket holder in a line of white ticket holders, now (at the designated time,) we dish washers and plate scrapers paraded in front of the classroom to go eat an early lunch and then don netting on our heads to begin earning our grub. While the netting was a bit more discrete than presenting bright red tickets in public, it still screamed “hey, look at me, I’m a Have Not.
It wasn’t until quite some time later, after years of being a practicing Have Not, that I came to understand and appreciate two things I’d achieved along with that red ticket and hair net. I had developed a solid work ethic, and a healthy sense of self worth. I found there is no shame in working for what you want or need. In fact, those things earned have a value beyond measure. Like others, there were many mornings when turning over and going back to sleep would have been wonderful, but that is a destiny that is far from the orbit Have Nots travel in. There were times when my headache or fatigue or just general crankiness would have enjoyed sitting home with a cup of coffee watching the birds fly from limb to limb, but that wasn’t my life’s course. I continued working after leaving grade school. I used my high school summer breaks to work off tuition debt for the higher education I enjoyed. Then, I worked in college to pay for the things that allowed me afford my college existence. On and on, life became a long line of putting one foot in front of the other leading out the door and into employment. And I’m glad. It took decades of “working for the man” to realize the Have Nots actually are the ones that “have it.” There is no shame in using your best work ethic and loyalty in exchange for substance of equal value.
So today, I am thankful for the wisdom gained and self esteem that came with applying myself to these tasks. I guess you could say I’m a bone fide red ticket card holder of the Have Nots.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
